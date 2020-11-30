Linfield were out-battled by Warrenpoint, admits shocked boss David Healy

Warrenpoint Town 2 Linfield 1

Linfield manager David Healy has admitted that the historic weekend defeat at Warrenpoint Town is the "kick up the backside' his team needed this season.

Healy was 'shocked and disappointed' by the level of performance from his players at Milltown which led to their first loss of the league campaign and knocked them off the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

Barry Gray's side were good value for their stunning victory which was built on a strong, disciplined display and goals from Alan O'Sullivan and Kealan Dillon.

The Blues went ahead in the 29th minute thanks to Kirk Millar's free-kick, but with Healy's champions in control Shayne Lavery and Jordan Stewart missed opportunities to put the game to bed.

In first half injury time, the momentum swung when O'Sullivan, alive in the box, flicked home a header from the unmarked Gavin Peers following Dillon's corner.

On 56 minutes, Town were in front courtesy of a sensational breakaway goal with captain Fra McCaffrey charging through the middle before passing to O'Sullivan and his clever cross from the left was slotted in with aplomb by the outstanding Dillon.

Linfield pushed for a leveller but it was never the Alamo in the Warrenpoint backline with Colm Deasy, Peers, Danny Wallace and Steven Ball, plus the midfielders in front of them, seeing off anything the visitors had to offer.

After six wins and a draw for the Blues in the league, Saturday brought their first setback.

Healy said: "We took the lead probably against the run of play and after scoring we were on top of the game and had a few great chances but didn't capitalise.

"It looked as though we were trying to coast into half-time and we conceded a poor goal. In the second half we nowhere near worked their goalkeeper enough. We were miles off doing that.

"It might hopefully be the kick up the backside that I need and the players need to realise that when you come to away games you have to battle really hard like we have done at Ballymena and Coleraine this season. We didn't battle hard enough against Warrenpoint and full credit to them for their win."

Town boss Gray lavished praise on all his players after the club's first ever win over Linfield.

Asked about the influence of matchwinner Dillon, Gray said: "He has been playing a role that is slightly different to what he usually plays for us and you hope he's going to get himself into position when he can score and he did that.

"It's nice as a management team when you work on things that people don't see, come off. It's a very pleasing feeling knowing you are part of a performance like that.

"Gavin Peers and Steven Ball coming back into the side were vital for us and the whole defence and team were outstanding. They marshalled Linfield who have huge quality. I'm delighted for all the boys."

Meanwhile Linfield will seek answers why striker Christy Manzinga has received a three-match suspension following an incident in the previous weekend's home win over Glenavon.

Manzinga, injured for the Warrenpoint fixture, was issued with the ban despite being handed only a yellow card by referee Jamie Robinson, having appeared to hit out at Daniel Larmour.

A few days after the match Robinson admitted he got the decision wrong. On Friday Linfield were stunned to learn that the Irish FA's Disciplinary Committee had suspended the ex-Motherwell striker.

There will be fears amongst clubs that a concerning precedent, which could descend into chaos down the line, has been set.

WARRENPOINT: Sava, Deasy, Ball, Peers, McVeigh, Dillon, O'Sullivan (O'Connor 83), McCaffrey, Swan, Hutchinson, Wallace. Subs not used: Coleman, Mullen, Knox, Carson, Quinn, Forsythe.

LINFIELD: Walsh, Larkin, Haughey, Callacher, Stewart, Millar, Lavery, Kearns (Shevlin 60), Fallon (McClean 51), Mulgrew, Quinn. Subs not used: Clarke, Doyle, Hery, Pepper.

Referee: Keith Kennedy (Lisburn)

Man of the match: Kealan Dillon

Match rating: 7/10