Linfield will be wary of facing the students from Queen’s University as they kick-off BetMcLean Cup defence

David Healy's Linfield were defeated by Queen's University in the Irish Cup in 2020

NIFL Chairman Colin Kennedy pictured with Paul McLean, from sponsors BetMcLean, at the Round One draw for the 2023/2024 BetMcLean Cup.

Linfield will begin their defence of the BetMcLean Cup against Queen’s University – the side that produced one of the biggest shocks in the history of the Irish Cup when they dumped the Blues out back in 2020.

Unlike that occasion, however, David Healy’s side will have home advantage this time round, but will nevertheless be wary of ensuring lightning doesn’t strike twice when they welcome the Students to Windsor Park on Tuesday, October 3.

Last year’s beaten finalists Coleraine will host Championship side Bangor, while Glenavon – who have been no strangers to Cup upsets in recent times – have been handed a potentially tricky assignment at home to Dergview.

Glentoran will be on the road when they tackle Dollingstown, Cliftonville welcome Institute to Solitude and Harland & Wolff Welders will bid to repeat January’s stunning Irish Cup win over Newry City when the teams lock horns at Blanchflower Stadium.

Premiership Champions Larne have been paired with the Championship’s basement battlers Knockbreda, Ballymena United host Lisburn Distillery while Crusaders will go head to head with Warrenpoint Town at Milltown.

BetMcLean Cup first round draw (Tuesday, October 3): Annagh United v Portstewart, Ballinamallard United v Ards, Ballymena United v Lisburn Distillery, Carrick Rangers v Moyola Park, Cliftonville v Institute, Coleraine v Bangor, Dollingstown v Glentoran, Dungannon Swifts v Newington, Glenavon v Dergview, H&W Welders v Newry City, Larne v Knockbreda, Limavady United v Dundela, Linfield v Queen’s University, Loughgall v Ballyclare Comrades, Portadown v Coagh United, Warrenpoint Town v Crusaders