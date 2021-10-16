Linfield will face a fight to keep David Healy, admits Pat Fenlon

Blues chief believes the NI legend will take his managerial career to the next level

Linfield general manager Pat Fenlon has admitted the club will face a fight to hold onto boss David Healy.

The 42-year-old Killyleagh man agreed a three-year contract extension in August but his remarkable success has alerted cross-channel clubs with some supporters even believing he could succeed Ian Baraclough as Northern Ireland boss.

Baraclough’s future remains uncertain with the Irish FA board poised to either hand the former Motherwell boss a new contract or search for a new manager.

Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer Healy remains a young boss, learning how to swim in the deep end with Linfield, but he has handled the considerable challenge impressively.

The former Leeds United striker celebrated six years in charge of the Blues on Thursday and it’s been a reign which has included four league titles, two Irish Cups, a League Cup and County Antrim Shield.

With Linfield now going full-time, it’s a professional environment geared towards domestic and European success.

But former Blues favourite Fenlon recognises that other managerial opportunities will open for Healy.

“There is a manager of Northern Ireland at the moment so I don’t want to be disrespectful,” said Fenlon.

“I think David is capable of managing higher up, no doubt about that. But that will be his decision, I presume.

“He seems more than happy to be here. It is a good club. It is a good club to manage and it’s now a full-time club.

“When you are as successful a manager as he is, then it will be a challenge to keep him.

“When you’re winning leagues and trophies like David is, then clubs will be watching that.

“But it is the same for players, too. Look at Shayne Lavery at the end of last season. He had such a good season for us, and now he is away and doing really well at Blackpool.

“So I am sure David has his own aspirations, like other players and managers do.

“The challenge for us is trying to keep David for as long as we can.”

Fenlon, who was appointed general manager in 2018, has vast managerial experience himself after spells in charge of Shelbourne, Derry City, Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers and Hibernian.

He added: “The structures are in place to make it beneficial for David to manage.

“It is the stuff outside the games on Saturday, and the training, that can add to the manager’s workload.

“So my point of view, it’s about trying to make sure there is less of that for him to do.

“I was in that position as a manager at Shelbourne. We went from a part-time club to a full-time one but it’s the back-up that’s key.

“And that’s what we’re trying to give David. When you go full-time it is important to have that back-up. David gets to work a lot more with the players which is the important thing.”

Fenlon, who won a league title and two Irish Cups with the Blues in the mid-1990s, says he’s confident the club’s historic move to a full-time set-up will drive standards up.

“The full-time model seems to be working quite well,” said the Dubliner, who also had spells with St Patrick’s Athletic, Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne, where he began his managerial career in 2002.

“It takes a couple of seasons to see the full benefit of it. And I think this will really benefit our younger players.

“The young lads we have on the scholarship system will really benefit. They are in full-time training and benefiting from nutrition and things like that.

“It has started well and everyone is really happy with it.”

Linfield will take on Coleraine in the semi-final of the Unite the Union Champions Cup with the final at the Aviva Stadium.

“Some people might be disappointed that the final isn’t here (Windsor Park), but I think playing it at the Aviva is a plus,” he added. “Linfield and Coleraine will be delighted the game is there, because it is not every season players get the chance to play in a stadium like that.”