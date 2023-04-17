Linfield will give champions Larne the plaudits they deserve, says David Healy

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris (second from left), is welcomed to the Showgrounds by Coleraine manager Oran Kearney, Oscar winner James Martin and Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry

Linfield boss David Healy conceded the best team won this year’s Danske Bank Premiership after seeing Larne wrestle the Gibson Cup away from Windsor Park.

The Blues’ bid for a five successive titles may have come up short but they took one step closer to securing automatic European football next season after Niall Quinn came off the bench to net the winner against Coleraine with just three minutes remaining.

The victory means Healy’s troops are five points clear in second with just two games remaining as they aim to avoid the European play-offs.

“I think it’s an important goal in terms of salvaging something from the season,” Healy said.

“It’s been a tough week and when you feel as if you’ve been champions for a period of time and sustained success like we have done, you’re always looking for more of it.

“I’m self-aware that success has to be earned and we haven’t earned this year as we haven’t been the best team.

“Credit to Larne, Tiernan, Kenny and all the staff and everybody around the infrastructure as they’ve been coming for a number of years now. The only question was ‘when?’.

“It may have come a little bit sooner than what they envisaged at the start of their journey but all credit to them. We will congratulate them and look forward to the game at Inver Park next week.”

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney felt his side deserved something out of the contest but is already planning for the play-off games next month.

“We pride ourselves through the season and it nearly becomes predictable that you could tell me the teamsheet before it’s lodged on a Saturday,” he added.

“I’m not saying it’s Russian roulette at the minute but the last three or four games has been lining up with whatever bodies we have available. We are lining up with people who aren’t carrying niggles so we are going into the play-offs at the right level.

“We still want to remain competitive in these games but we’ve got to keep our eye on the big one which is the play-off at the end.

“It’s important we use these games to get players who need to be topped up and also we get the good performances we want.”

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, McKendry, Carson, Farren, O’Donnell, O’Mahony, McDermott, Shevlin, Scott, Devine (Lynch 46). Unused subs:Gallagher, Mullan, McCrudden, Fyfe, Carlin, Gaston.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Shields, Callacher, Millar (Quinn 83), McClean, Clarke, McKee (Devine 62), Finlayson, Fallon (Mulgrew 75), Vertainen (Lafferty 75). Unused subs:Walsh, Haygarth, Annett.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon)

Man of the match:Matthew Clarke

Match rating:6/10.