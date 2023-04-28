Linfield Women’s season up and running after Keri Halliday hat-trick against Crusaders

Linfield's Keri Halliday celebrates one of her three goals against Crusaders Strikers — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

A superb hat-trick from Keri Halliday secured a first three points of the season for Linfield Women in a 5-2 win over Crusaders Strikers.

There was a treble too for Stacey Murdough as Lisburn Ladies spoiled Larne Women’s big night as their first home match in the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership ended in a 5-2 defeat at Inver Park.

Linfield’s clinical finishing was the difference in a much closer game than the scoreline would suggest.

What had been a nip and tuck game in the opening 20 minutes actually turned on on a glorious missed chance after the Strikers broke quickly from a free-kick.

Jessica Rea chased what many may have thought was a lost cause to keep the ball in play and cross to Mairead McCann, who somehow managed to put the ball over the bar from inside the six-yard box.

Within seconds it was the Blues who took the lead when a corner wasn’t properly cleared and Mia Fitzsimons reacted quickest to strike a loose ball into the bottom left corner of the net from 15 yards out with 24 minutes gone.

That sparked a whirlwind period that saw four goals inside just 13 minutes.

Crusaders responded positively from going behind when they levelled six minutes later from a corner of their own, Beth Chalmers pouncing to finish from penalty spot range after Linfield’s failed attempt to scramble the ball out of the box at a corner.

Halliday’s spectacular quick-fire double then put Linfield firmly in control.

First she controlled and spun in one movement before finding the bottom right corner of the net wit ha sweet finish.

A minute later the winger scored a second of even better quality. Driving in from the left she breezed past the Crusaders defence and let fly from the same range and found the same corner of the net.

The points were wrapped up 20 minutes from time when this time Halliday burst down the right and produced an almost identical finish.

The Strikers created more by the way of chances in the final stages – Aimee McGivern’s free kick bringing an outstanding save from Lauren Currie – before Faith Johnston finished a fine move right at the death.

The Blues, however, struck another when Emily Reid superbly chipped Maddy Harvey-Clifford in injury-time.

Hollie Johnston wrote her name into Larne Ladies history with their first goal as a Premiership team, but it wasn’t enough to give them any reward from their first home game in the top flight.

Johnston struck the leveller six minutes after Michelle McDaid had given Lisburn a 17th minute lead.

Two goals in as many minutes from Stacey Murdough put Lisburn firmly in the driving seat shortly before half time.

Murdough completed her hat-trick on 63 minutes and McDaid extended Lisburn’s lead nine minutes later.

Amanda Morton then netted a late consolation for Larne from the penalty spot after Francesa Agnew had been brought down in the box.