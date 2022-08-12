Linfield won’t dwell on Europa League defeat as manager David Healy shifts focus to Conference group stage shoot-out with RFS of Latvia

David Healy’s Linfield last night crashed out of the Europa League after being comprehensively beaten by FC Zurich at the Stadion Lezigrund.

It was always going to be a massive task for the Danske Bank Premiership champions as they approached the second leg affair two goals in arrears.

Aiyegun Tosin and Wilfred Gnonto both struck at Windsor Park last week, which put the Swiss kingpins in pole position for the return game.

And things quickly got worse for the Blues with Donis Avdijai hitting a first half double to kill the tie as a contest before substitute Ivan Santini struck late on to seal the visitors’ fate.

The result means that Zurich will now meet Hearts in the Europa League play-off, while Blues drop into the Europa Conference League play-off against RFS from Latvia, who defeated Malta’s 3-1 last night and 4-2 on aggregate.

Healy — whose side will be away for next Thursday’s first leg — says he’s looking ahead to massive domestic and European battles with optimism after the two testing showdowns with Zurich.

“I’m proud of the effort and attitude of the players,” said Healy

“The heat was tough to perform in and conceding the early goal was disappointing but the players stuck at it and we kept the ball a bit better in the second half.

“It was disappointing to lose the game but, while we were excited by the games and wanted to win them, we have an opportunity in Latvia now and that was always going to be the big one for us.

“The players and I are upbeat and positive.

“We will look forward to the league campaign and European games.”

With players carrying knocks and in danger of picking up suspensions, Healy had to shuffle his pack.

“A few players like Chris McKee, Cammy (Palmer) and Peps (Conor Pepper) got their first starts in Europe which they deserved,” he added.

“Andy Clarke and Josh Archer came on to mix it up a bit and it was also respect for all the travelling they have done.

“I had to be choosy in terms of the substitutions.

“Chris Shields and Stephen Fallon were carrying double yellows and were one booking from being ruled out of the first leg next week.

“Robbie (McDaid) was carrying a knock but hopefully he will be freshened up and ready to go on Sunday.

“Ben Hall was the same, on two yellow cards, and there was no point in risking players when it was always going to be a tough ask.

“Of course we wanted to win but the big game is next Thursday.”

Zurich boss Franco Foda was so confident his boys were in total control of the tie he left star man Wilfred Gnonto, the Italian international, on the substitutes’ bench.

Cheick Conde gets to grips with Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew

His replacement Avdijai didn’t disappoint either, bagging that deadly double.

Although deep down Healy knew it was a mission impossible, he still made five changes to this team from the previous match, handing starting slots to Michael Newberry, Joel Cooper, McKee, Pepper and Palmer.

Zurich gave an early warning of their intentions when Antoninio Marchesano’s free kick was met by Lindrit Kamberi, who failed to get any direction on his header.

But the home team delighted their vociferous fans by taking the lead on 11 minutes.

It was a precise through pass from Tosin that sent Avdijai racing through the middle and his shot rippled the roof of the net, giving Chris Johns no chance.

Any chance of a Linfield revival was well and truly scuppered on 25 minutes.

This time defender Adria Guerrero made ground on the left before crossing for Avdijai, whose powerful head zipped into the net.

And it could have been worse for the Blues as Tosin got in a good header just before the interval that forced Johns into a smart save.

With the tie as good as over, Healy made multiple changes after the break, introducing Ethan Devine and Eetu Vertainen just after the hour.

It was striker Devine who almost reduced the deficit with his first touch.

He got on to the end of a cross from skipper Jamie Mulgrew, only to see his header flash inches wide of the mark with what was his team’s first real effort of note.

The Blues were right out of luck on 67 minutes.

Vertainen managed to get in a cross from the left that was helped on by the head of Matty Clarke and McClean looked a certain scorer until goalkeeper Yanick Brecher produced a wonder save to keep out the midfielder’s volley.

Another Linfield substitute, Andrew Clarke, also almost made in instant impression, forcing Brecher into a stop at the base of the post.

But the noisy home fans were dancing with delight six minutes from time. Fabian Rohner got down the right before firing in a low cross that was expertly touched home by Santini.

It wasn’t a European night that will live long in the memory of the Belfast side, but they left Zurich with their pride intact.

FC ZURICH: Brecher, Kamberi, Kryeziu, Aliti, Boranijasevic (Rohner, 66 mins), Conde (Hornschuh, 46 mins), Selnæs (Dzemaili, 74 mins), Guerrero, Marchesano (Santini, 75 mins), Avdija (Krasniqi, 45 mins), Tosin.

Unused subs: Kostadinovic, Omeragic, Okita, Gnonto, Mets, Seiler, De Nitti.

LINFIELD: John, Finlayson, M Clarke, Pepper (Millar, 85 mins), Roscoe, Newberry, Mulgrew (Archer, 85 mins), McClean, Palmer (A Clarke, 78 mins), Cooper (Devine, 63 mins), McKee (Vertainen, 62 mins).

Unused subs: Walsh, Williamson, Hall, Shields, Fallon, McDaid.

Referee: Harm Osmers (Germany).

Man of the match: Donis Avdijai.

Match rating: 6/10.