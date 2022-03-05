Linfield would take nine more nervy one-goal wins if it led to silverware, claims boss David Healy

Linfield manager David Healy admits he would take nine more nervy one-goal wins if it meant they won the Danske Bank Premiership – even if it’s not good for his long-term health!

The Blues returned to the top of the table with a 2-1 win in their rearranged fixture against Carrick Rangers at the Loughshore Leisure Arena on Friday night.

Thomas Scully’s own-goal and Chris McKee’s cheeky back-heel gave Healy’s men the goals they needed for the win before half-time, however Jordan Gibson responded after the break to make it a tense finish.

But Linfield would hold on for the three points that lifts them back above Glentoran – albeit only on goal difference – and one point ahead of Cliftonville in the standings after this fixture was postponed last week under NIFL’s Covid-19 Policy.

It mightn’t have been a vintage performance from the defending champions, but at this stage of the season their manager concedes that’s not the most important thing when it comes to games.

When asked by the Linfield website if he would take nine more one-goal wins, Healy responded: "I think we probably would. It’s not great for the heart at times! But if you’re invested in the club the way I am as manager and you’re invested in wanting to win, it’s hard.

"I thought we did enough tonight and there were moments in the game where we should have been better – I thought we gave a poor goal away – and it puts you on the back foot a bit. Credit to the players who stood up to what was thrown at us.

“The result was all that was important tonight, take or leave any kind of performance at the minute. I thought we started the game well, we got the advantage. Then we got a bit sloppy, started to get a bit edgy and nervy, but then again we’re in the midst of a title run-in and it gets edgy, it gets tough.

"Carrick made it very difficult for us, they were very direct, they put the ball into the boxes through long balls and put us under pressure. Thankfully we saw it out.

"One thing I can never question – other people can – is the attitude and the application of the players. At a tough venue and on a tough pitch it was never going to be a pretty game and we knew that. Thankfully the weather was half-decent.

"As I said, performance-wise, take it or leave it, the most important thing is the three points and that was key tonight.”

It was an important win for Linfield at the end of what has been an incredibly tough week for the club as they have dealt with their fair share of bad news over the past seven days.

Early in the week, sports intern Ben Gilmore was involved in a serious car accident that left him in the trauma ward at the Royal Victoria Hospital, which came after the news that club trustee Paul Weir’s mother Mary, the wife of late club president Billy, had passed away.

Then, on Friday, it was revealed that former Linfield striker Andy Waterworth’s mother Mary had also passed away, and Healy was quick to pass on the club’s thoughts and prayers to all three.

"Paul, we found out a couple days ago about the loss of his mother. Mine, and all the players at the club who would know Paul and be close to him, our heartfelt blessings go to Paul and his family. Huge Linfield advocates and they’ve been around the club for a long time,” he said.

"I texted Andy yesterday when I found out. It’s hard to know what to say at times, to Paul and to Andy, because when you lose somebody as close and as dear to you, it’s heartbreaking.

"Andy will always be part of the Linfield family. For me he was a hell of a player and a hell of a success as a person, and he’s thriving in his new job as well.

"To the Weir family and the Waterworth family, certainly from myself and everybody else at the club, we send our best wishes to both of them.

"We also had young Ben who worked for us in a car accident the other night. He seems to be doing a little bit better but he’s still in the trauma ward.

"Ben’s been a key component in our staff this year, and our thoughts and our prayers goes into hoping that he will be okay, and our best wishes go to the family.”