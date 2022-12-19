Linfield chairman Roy McGivern says club have engaged with Blues fans to stave off threat of future sanctions from the Irish FA

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern says there has been “positive engagement” with supporters after the club was forced to close the Kop stand at Windsor Park for two months.

The Blues were hit with an Irish Football Association sanction for spectator misconduct and they are well aware that further trouble could lead to a full stadium ban or the deduction of points.

During Linfield’s 3-0 defeat by Glentoran on October 14, some of their fans threw missiles and engaged in sectarian chanting, while the Glens also accepted a notice of complaint for spectator misconduct during the same match.

Linfield chose not to appeal, saying they “will not defend the indefensible”.

Expand Close Linfield hosted Glentoran in a fiery encounter back in October ©INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Linfield hosted Glentoran in a fiery encounter back in October

The club said they would continue to engage with supporters’ groups to rectify the issues and McGivern believes those talks have been productive.

“We have had a few positive meetings with the supporters and we have discussed how some of their behaviour is impacting the club,” he said.

“There has been good, positive engagement since the sanction imposed on the club.

“We have relayed the message to ‘Blue Unity’ representatives that this conductt is not acceptable to the club and the vast majority of our supporters.

“That engagement will continue and we want to work together because they bring an atmosphere to the ground and we want to promote that in a positive way.

“But we cannot accept conduct that will bring the club into disrepute and hopefully we can see a positive reaction from that section of our support.”

Linfield have introduced online educational messages and increased security measures but they are now fearful of further punishments from the Irish FA’s Disciplinary Committee.

The club has repeatedly called for the unacceptable behaviour to stop and it’s understood that the PSNI has obtained footage from the game.

In recent seasons, Linfield have had to issue bans to supporters but they would rather fans desist from engaging in behaviour that shines a negative light on the club.

“The club has banned supporters in the past and we don’t want to be doing that,” added McGivern.

“It’s the last measure and only taken when there is no other option.

“Young people are passionate about the club and want to support us but they have to do it in the right way.

“The sanctions of an eviction or points deduction is within the remit of the Disciplinary Committee; the club is aware of that. We don’t see that happening but we have had that conversation with the ‘Blue Unity’ group and they understand the situation.

“Other clubs have been sanctioned and you see incidents involving fans and flares at other grounds across Europe. It seems to be a trend in football and, at Portadown, someone let a flare off in the middle of our support and, in those dangerous circumstances, a supporter had to be sanctioned.

“Clubs need to stamp down on this type of behaviour.”

The disciplinary action will see the Kop closed throughout the festive period and into the majority of January as well.

Linfield had issued a statement on November 15 condemning “recent instances of unacceptable supporter behaviour at games” and pleading for it to stop.

That followed the club being fined £500 by the IFA for “several different instances” of supporter misconduct during their Premiership game against Larne at Inver Park.

On Glentoran’s sanction, the IFA said it had informed the club that it will adjourn its determination for three months, “pending the detailed submission of appropriate actions taken by the club to overcome spectator misconduct issues”.

As well as the Big Two, Cliftonville and Coleraine were charged and fined for breaches of Article 33 of the Irish FA’s Disciplinary Code this year and they, too, are in line for heavy penalties if sections of their supporters are guilty of more misdemeanours this season.

McGivern, meanwhile, has welcomed intensive work on the Windsor Park pitch after Blues boss David Healy voiced his concerns.

After his side’s goalless home draw with Crusaders, Healy commented: “There have been no international games in October and November and maybe some people have taken their eye off the ball. You certainly want it in a better state than it was today.”

The pitch remains in a far from perfect condition, but McGivern says work is under way to improve it.

“There’s been intensive work done on the pitch,” added the Blues chief.

“It hasn’t been good and it’s a challenging time of the year but we’ve had heat lamps on it and we want it to be in the best condition it can be for the rest of the season.

“There is a pitch relay plan for next summer so we need to work on it until then.

“In poor weather conditions, the pitch does worsen and I’m not surprised David vented his anger after the Crusaders game.”

Linfield and Cliftonville moved to within five points of leaders Larne with home wins over the Premiership’s bottom two sides Dungannon Swifts and Portadown respectively on Saturday.

“I think the turnaround has been remarkable when you think of where we were after the European exit,” added McGivern.

“That was devastating, without question, but we’ve progressed to two finals and found some momentum in the league so we are in a good position and it’s going to be an interesting finish to the season.”