Linfield's bid to make history by reaching European group stages worth more to me than £3m windfall, says David Healy

Linfield manager David Healy has insisted that the glory of being successful in Europe is more important to him than the money, even though the Blues are just one match away from a whopping £3m windfall.

Following Linfield’s memorable Champions League triumph over The New Saints on Wednesday, Healy revealed that the thought of creating history and leading the team into the group stages of Europe was a major factor in him continuing to manage at Windsor Park.

That wasn’t the only striking comment. With the Blues now closing in on hitting a financial jackpot, Healy told the Belfast Telegraph that unlike some other Irish League sides, Linfield have no wealthy investor and have “earned their money the hard way”, taking a swipe at critics who lambast the annual index linked ground rent payment to the champions from the IFA which started in 2014 at £200,000.

Healy was proud of the never-say-die attitude of his players that took them to a 2-0 home victory over TNS and 2-1 aggregate success with Jamie Mulgrew scoring a stunning goal in injury time to send the game into extra-time where fellow substitute Ethan Devine netted the decisive strike in the tie.

Healy’s side now face Bodo/Glimt next week in the second qualifying round of the Champions League and even if they lose against the Norwegians, under UEFA rules they will play in the Europa League and are assured a play-off tie in the Europa Conference League at the very least, meaning they are 180 minutes away from becoming the first Irish League side to qualify for the group stages in Europe which would land the club, who went full-time last season, around £3m.

“The finances involved in Europe are obviously massive to the club but the glory is more important to me than the money,” said Healy.

“It’s something I have talked about with the players. I want to be in Europe in the group stages in September, October and November and experience playing in Kazakhstan in November on a Thursday and then having to come back here and play Larne on a Sunday.

“That’s why I’m in the game. That’s why I stayed at Linfield. That’s why the current Linfield structure has been set in place.”

The other full-time sides in the Irish League — Larne, Glentoran and more recently Crusaders — have benefited from outside investment.

Addressing that topic and how Linfield compete financially, Healy stated: “At Linfield we don’t have wealthy investors where we can throw money about left, right and centre, so we have to make sure we spend it wisely.

“The money we have in the bank has been accumulated over successful European runs over the last three, four, five, six years and some of our younger players leaving to go to England or our other players signing for clubs across the water.

“I know sometimes it is thrown out about the money the IFA pays Linfield for the stadium. Linfield own the ground so why shouldn’t the club get paid?

“You think about other Irish League clubs with 3G and 4G pitches. They hire their ground out and they aren’t doing that for next to nothing. They are getting paid from whoever is using it. The money that we get is hard earned.

“There’s this stigma and it kills me at times when people have a go about Linfield getting paid money from the IFA. Absolutely. If someone was renting your house or car, unless it’s a family member, you are getting paid so the money we get we earn it, we earn it hard and we earn it well and we earn it respectfully by the job this football club does.”

The one sour note in the victory over the Welsh champions was an injury to Joel Cooper, who was excellent on the night. The winger will be assessed, with early feelings at Linfield being that he could be out for between four and six weeks.

Healy said: “Joel’s struggling. Initially when Joel went down I thought it was his hamstring or Achilles but it looks as if it is a calf issue. We will get him scanned and assessed and then we will see how long he will be out for but he certainly won’t be available in the near future.”

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) is planning to bring the Charity Shield back with Irish League champions Linfield set to play Irish Cup winners Crusaders at Windsor Park next month.

The last time the Charity Shield was played here was in 2017 when the Blues defeated Coleraine 3-1 in the curtain raiser for the season.

This is not the first time Northern Ireland’s version of the Charity Shield has been rekindled with the competition coming back in 2014 after a 14-year absence.

It was not played in 2018 due to “the difficulties of securing a date” for participants Crusaders and Coleraine because of their involvement in Europe and has not been on the schedule since but with NIFL keen for the match to take place again, the Belfast Telegraph understands this year’s Shield encounter will be on August 6, one week before the big kick-off for the Irish Premiership.