Linfield’s Champions League dream comes to an end as Bodø/Glimt romp to second leg victory in Norway

Bodø/Glimt 8 Linfield 0 (Agg: 8-1)

Ten-man Linfield’s Champions League dream has come to an end as Bodø/Glimt cruised to an 8-0 win at Aspmyra Stadion to claim an 8-1 win on aggregate in their second qualifying round tie.

The Blues took a 1-0 first leg lead into the return fixture after their remarkable victory at Windsor Park last week, but Kirk Millar’s red card for a handball after Hugo Veltesen had tied the fixture on aggregate left them with too much to do.

And the Norwegians went on to dominate the game as doubles from Amahl Pellegrino and Runar Espejord and further strikes from Victor Boniface, Ulrik Saltnes and Alfons Sampsted wrapped up a convincing win.

Linfield now drop into the third qualifying round of the Europa League, where they will play the losers of the Champions League tie between Qarabağ and FC Zürich.

It was always going to be a tough ask for David Healy’s men against a side that defeated Roma and Celtic in Europe last season, and their first leg lead lasted only six minutes as Joel Mushiga found Veltesen on the edge of the box and he rifled into the bottom corner.

At this stage the Blues were still well in the tie with the score tied 1-1, but when Millar was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box just 20 minutes in, he was given his marching orders and Boniface dispatched the penalty to put Bodø ahead for the first time in the tie.

And it took the hosts all of five minutes to put the result beyond doubt as first Pellegrino rifled in from distance to make it 3-0 and then captain Saltnes turned in a low cross for the fourth just before the half-hour mark.

The onslaught continued after the restart and although Chris Johns made a good save to deny Elias Kristoffersen Hagen, he was powerless to prevent Espejord from tucking in the rebound for the sixth, with Pellegrino then converting from the spot for the sixth after a foul by Ben Hall.

And the rout was complete when Sampsted powered in another long-range thunderbolt and then Espejord tapped in his second with two minutes left on the clock to end Linfield’s torment and officially end their brief stay in the Champions League.

Healy will have to rouse them quickly, though, as their European adventure continues next week when they switch their focus to the Europa League – they still know one aggregate win stands between them and group stage football.