Linfield’s clash with Larne called off for second time due to Inver international call-ups

Linfield’s clash with Larne at Windsor Park on Tuesday has been called off for the second time due to international call-ups within the Inver Reds squad.

The game was initially supposed to be played on August 23 but was postponed due to Linfield's ongoing European commitments, which saw them almost qualify for the Europa Conference League.

However, the game has now been called off for a second time as the rearranged fixture, which was due to be played on Tuesday, September 20, clashes with international call-ups in the Larne squad.

The Inver Reds have no senior international players in their squad, so it likely relates to some of their players being called up by the Northern Ireland Under-21s for their back-to-back friendlies against Scotland.

John Schofield’s side face their cross-water rivals at Blanchflower Stadium on Thursday, September 22, followed by a clash at SMiSA Stadium in Paisley on Sunday, September 25.