Linfield’s Conor Pepper receives support online after being targeted by trolls ‘tweeting stupid stuff’

Linfield player Conor Pepper has received support on Twitter after he hit out at some anonymous users on social media “tweeting stupid stuff” at him on the platform.

The Dublin-born defender said users were “creating accounts to message me” and were writing posts “for likes” on Twitter.

The former Greenock Morton player was involved in Friday night’s top-of-the-table Danske Bank Premiership clash between Glentoran and Linfield, with Pepper also having been a former player of the Glens before crossing the city divide to join their rivals Linfield.

Glentoran came out on top with a 1-nil win to return to the top of the league, with the defender regularly facing the ire of The Oval crowd.

Following the match, a number of users could be seen posting public abuse on the player’s Twitter account, with Pepper now addressing the trolls directly.

“A lot of people on here tweeting stupid stuff about and at me for likes , creating accounts to message me so you can stay hidden will be the same people trying to like and talk about mental health on here to,” he wrote.

“I wake up every day happy maybe try and look after yourselves better.”

In response to another user who urged him to “keep the head up”, the Linfield player responded: “Football fans mate they don’t know where the line is.”

Others expressed their support, with one writing: “Well said, it's a cesspit on here at times.”

Belfast Girv added: “Conor I’m a Glenman through and through, and thought you gave us your all, and was sorry to see you go, you now give your all for Linfield and they are lucky to have you crossing over the town is never an easy move, but I for one wish you all the best.”

Padraig Marshall wrote: “Making the move across the divide you should expect stick. Not like that though. There’s a line that unfortunately some people will cross.”

In December, the defender agreed a 2-year contract extension with the Blues when his current deal expires at the end of this season.

Twitter has been approached for comment.