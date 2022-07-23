Linfield’s European heroics are no fluke, believes former star Mark Stafford as club eye up historic group stage berth

Mark Stafford celebrates his goal in the famous 3-2 win over Qarabag at Windsor Park with Shayne Lavery who bagged a brace

Linfield’s success on the European stage this summer is an important lesson for us all.

Just imagine what you can achieve when you believe in yourself.

The Blues reached a Europa League Play-Off in 2019 when they lost out on away goals to Qarabag, but this feels different.

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. The Premiership champions worked hard at their training camp in Marbella and they are as fit and competitive as they can be while out of season.

Fighting spirit, belief, an astute manager and a little luck are a winning combination.

From the moment the Champions League qualifying draw was made, Linfield sensed a golden opportunity.

Welsh champions TNS commanded respect but they were certainly beatable, and the rewards for a Champions League victory are now considerable.

The Blues are now on the brink of becoming the first Northern Ireland team to qualify for the group stages of European competition and they’ve got three shots at it.

Even with a 1-0 advantage as they head to Norway, Bodø/Glimt will take some beating. But if they lose, Healy’s men will move to the Europa League qualifiers and a further defeat will leave them with a Europa Conference League Play-Off.

But if they can win a European tie they are at least in the Europa Conference League group stages and set to pocket more than £3m in prize money.

Jamie Mulgrew’s majestic finish against TNS, Kirk Millar’s magical touch against Bodø/Glimt — sometimes the footballing gods are on your side.

Kirk Millar celebrates his winner against Bodo/Glimt

Linfield have poked the bear and will expect a backlash in Wednesday’s second leg, but the pressure remains on the Norwegians.

In an ironic twist of fate, the Blues could be reunited with Qarabag in the Europa League but this isn’t a time for looking ahead.

For former Linfield hero Mark Stafford, his old team-mates’ heroics bring back memories of the 2019 battles with the Azerbaijan side.

The centre-back scored in the 3-2 win at Windsor Park but a 2-1 defeat in the second leg saw Healy’s brave side crash out on away goals.

“I think the result against Bodø/Glimt was even better than what we achieved against Qarabag,” said the Ballinamallard United ace.

“They are a really top European side and for Linfield to beat them at home was incredible but it’s no fluke.

“Results like that have been long overdue for Linfield.

“They had a disappointing run in Europe last year but now they have momentum. It will be tough in Norway but they have given themselves a great opportunity to progress.

“Linfield have really impressed me. My father and I were at the TNS game and the boys were fantastic, with Jamie Mulgrew scoring a brilliant goal.

“They were the better team and, in my opinion, it was only a matter of time before the goal arrived.

“They left it later than they liked but TNS couldn’t have any complaints. I’ve been speaking to Jordan Stewart, Jimmy Callacher, Matthew Clarke and keeping in touch with the gaffer and I’m backing them 100 per cent, it’s great to see them doing well.

“It brings back a lot of memories of some of the games I was involved with at the club.

“It’s great to see them and Crusaders progress, it shows you the quality of the League.”

The Qarabag chapter fuelled belief at Windsor Park and encouraged a change of mindset which sees the club on a solid foundation in Europe.

The transition to a full-time regime has helped the club reach another level.

“That whole summer in 2019 the football club took the team to the next level,” said Stafford.

“We went to Marbella for a training camp and played a competitive friendly. We got off to a good start, winning against Faroe Islands foes and then Montenegro rivals. Going into the Qarabag game we knew we would be underdogs but we had a lot of belief and we believed in ourselves. There was good quality in the changing room and a lot of those boys are still there.

“They are now experienced players in Europe. They have played in different countries and they know what they are capable of.

“Boys like Kirk Millar, Jamie Mulgrew and Matthew Clarke have played so many games in Europe and they know what it’s about — they aren’t going to be afraid of their opponents.

“The games can be tough but that squad has all the ability and talent in the world. I said to David (Healy) he has built a fantastic squad there, it has a bit of everything.”

But the million dollar question remains — is the Holy Grail of group stage football within reach for Linfield?

“100 per cent, qualification for the group stages is doable,” said Stafford.

“Years ago when you were knocked out in the Champions League, that was it and you were knocked out. There are opportunities now, and I believe that squad is the best there has been at Linfield for some time. It’s a better squad than when I was there, they have a better balance with more options.

“They are all at a good age and have vast experience in Europe. Boys like Stevie Fallon are in their prime and it’s an outstanding squad.

“There is no reason why they can’t progress. There was talk last year about losing players like myself, Mark Haughey and Andy Waterworth, and no doubt a few characters left, but they still had plenty of characters and good players. At Linfield, everyone can be replaced and it’s the club’s way. They set a standard and it’s the way the club is run. Long may it continue.”

With the glory comes a healthy amount of money and it will help maintain the club’s position as the dominant side in the League.

“Europe is massive for the club from a financial perspective,” continued Stafford. “European success means the structure will work and it’s looking good this season. There is every chance they will get bigger and better.

“There’s a different attitude in Europe now. The boys know they can win and progress through rounds.”