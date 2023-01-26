Linfield’s female footballers will no longer wear white shorts

The south Belfast club have also dropped the term ‘Ladies’ from their name

The club has decided to follow the example set by Women’s Super League team Manchester City and respond to players’ concerns about using white shorts while on their period.

The south Belfast club are expected to switch to blue shorts for the 2023 season.

Blues midfielder Louise McFrederick explained: “This is a welcome change and it’s great that the club recognises and supports the players in this way.

“The anxiety around playing and training during the menstrual cycle can affect concentration and ultimately performance, so anything that reduces that anxiety can only be of benefit.”

Team secretary Neil Morrow agreed: “Our home playing strip has traditionally seen us play in white shorts. Going forward, our players will play in darker coloured shorts, for both home and away games, to alleviate any anxiety this can cause.”

The Blues also confirmed that team will change name for the 2023 season, with the word Ladies dropped from the title. Officially, the team will be called Linfield FC Women but the club have asked for the side to be referred to as Linfield, informally dropping the gendered title.

Morrow said: “Whilst the governing body and regional association require a method to demarcate our teams, we see it as an important step to remove the gender assignation. The players are Linfield players, regardless of gender. Therefore, our team playing in the NIFL Women’s Premiership will be referred to as Linfield.”

Last term, Linfield finished fourth in the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership. The new season is set to kick-off in April.