Linfield’s highly-rated teenage winger Cole Brannigan set for a move to Premier League side Aston Villa

Cole Brannigan should move to Aston Villa from Linfield in the summer

The Northern Ireland Under-16 winger is one of the hottest properties in the country and has been linked with Premier League champions Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Leeds United but the Belfast Telegraph understands the Villa Park club have moved into pole position to land the talented youngster.

The Blues will receive a fee for Brannigan, who came through their Academy, with suggestions that Villa will pay around £150,000 plus adds on for a player many at Windsor Park feel has the ability and attitude to be a hit in England.

It is believed the move will be completed in the summer.

Brannigan recently impressed with his creativity in attack for Northern Ireland at the Victory Shield tournament and has shone for the Linfield Rangers side under the guidance of their first team stars Jamie Mulgrew and Conor Pepper.

A feature under David Healy’s management at Linfield has been the conveyor belt of young talent moving across the water. Brannigan will become the latest in an increasing line of players to earn a move with Callum Marshall and Josh Briggs previously going to West Ham and Ruairi McConville joining Brighton.

Prior to that Charlie Allen switched to Leeds and Dale Taylor, now a senior Northern Ireland international, was transferred to Nottingham Forest.

First team regulars at Linfield, Shayne Lavery and Trai Hume, have also left in recent times for Blackpool and Sunderland respectively.