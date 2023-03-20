Linfield’s Joel Cooper backs Kyle Lafferty to hit the goal trail in Premiership title bid

Chris McKee is congratulated after the first of his two goals — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Jovial Joel Cooper walked away from Windsor Park clutching the match ball after bagging a sensational four goals against ailing Newry City — but admitted he felt for new boy Kyle Lafferty, who is still looking to open his account.

There was just no stopping the 27-year-old, who produced his best performance since returning to the Blues from Oxford United in the summer.

Chris McKee got in on the scoring stakes, bagging a delightful double with defender Matthew Clarke also joining the party.

“I don’t think I’ve scored four goals in a game since I was about six, but I have scored one hat-trick before for the Blues against Warrenpoint Town,” beamed Cooper, who marked his 150 appearance for the club in exquisite style.

“I’m playing a slightly different role and I’m more involved. I get to take a bit more responsibility in that role and when you score early you’re able to push on.

“It was really pleasing. The first one set us on our way and we worked on the free-kick which came off, which is nice.

“With the third one, if I hadn’t been on for a hat-trick, I probably would have looked for Chris (McKee) but the finishes were just instinct.

“For the fourth one, I just looked for the corner and on another day it might have gone into the keeper’s hands.”

Cooper believes Lafferty — who made his fifth appearance in a blue shirt since moving from Kilmarnock — will be among the goals sooner rather than later.

He added: “Nothing seems to be falling for Laffs. It falls to his left or his right; it always seems to be someone else getting the chances, but what he’s doing is linking the play really well and he’s good to have up there.

“It will come and as a striker you know once the first one comes it will start a run. I do feel for him because he puts in a lot of work that people maybe don’t see.

“He’s a good target man and his movement is clever. He takes players away and players are worried about Laffs and then we get in, but hopefully the goal comes soon for him. It’s just not falling for him at the minute.”

Although the Blues remain seven points adrift of Larne with only six games remaining, Cooper insists David Healy’s men are primed for a massive final push.

“This was the sort of performance we wanted,” he added.

“At this stage of the season, you don’t get any second chances. We haven’t put ourselves in the strongest position, so we know what we have to do in the last six games.

“To win the way we did was pleasing and hopefully it gives us confidence for the rest of the season. We don’t look at what other sides are doing or trying to make statements.

“If we’d won 1-0, it would have been just as pleasing. To score seven, it might help in the long-run, but we just have to keep trying to win games of football.

Newry boss Darren Mullen admitted it’s important his boys wipe the result from their memory bank as they strive to retain their Premiership status.

“We are in a position that both Dungannon and Portadown would love to be in,” he said. “We have to make sure we finish the season in the right manner.

“It’s my heaviest defeat as a manager, but it’s a result we must wipe from the system. We now have six games left, all cup finals.

“It may sound daft, but there were large parts of that game we played well against the Blues, but we came up against a top-class side that have a lot of quality strikers.”

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Roscoe, Callacher, M Clarke (Palmer 59), Mulgrew (A Clarke 59), Shields (McClean 59), Millar (Haygarth 67), McKee, Cooper (Devine 67), Lafferty. Unused subs:Walsh, Newberry.

NEWRY: Brady (Halpenny 60), King, N Healy, McGivern, Lockhart (Teelan 60), McGovern, Martin, B Healy (Carville 75), Donnelly (McNamee 86), Scullion, Adeyemo (Lusty 60). Unused subs: Sloan, Rendina.

Referee: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan)

Man of the match: Joel Cooper

Match rating: 7/10