Linfield’s Joel Cooper hoping to kick on with Blues’ title charge after wonder goal

Mercurial Joel Cooper may have bagged a wonder goal in Linfield’s 4-2 win over Glenavon at Windsor Park on Tuesday night, but admitted it was ‘pure instinct’.

The 27-year-old left a posse of defenders in his wake before finding the top corner with a blistering drive that had the home fans drooling with delight.

It certainly was a statement of intent from Cooper and the Blues, who relinquished the Sport Direct Premiership title to Larne last season for the first time in five years.

Chris McKee and Chris Shields — he bagged two —were also on the mark for David Healy’s side with Stephen Teggart and Calum Birney replaying for the Lurgan Blues, who have now lost their opening three League matches.

“It was pure instinct... sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t,” laughed Cooper when asked to describe his goal.

“I was delighted with the finish. Sometimes when you go into those areas, you blast it; sometimes they go everywhere but the net.

“Last week I lashed at one and I think it went over the stand, but I took my time and picked my spot. I was glad to see it hit the net.

“The boss always encourages me to play when I can, he’s been like that from my first spell at the club. As an attacking player, you try to get more involved in the game.

“Last season, I never got involved enough... I don’t know whether it was fitness or whatever, but I feel I’m getting more involved so far this season.

“I do feel a lot sharper. I had a few wee injuries that I played through last season that didn’t help.

“But I feel a lot stronger and a lot fitter. I worked hard in pre-season to get myself into better condition.

“I’m a lot happier where I am, but I know I must keep improving.

“The only thing can do that is games... and there are plenty coming up. I just want to improve on last year. I’m enjoying it and playing with a smile on my face.”

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton was pleased with his team's effort against Linfield

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill was in the stand, along with new Under-19 boss Gareth McAuley, to witness Cooper’s party piece.

He quipped: “I hope he didn’t see anything else. Apart from the goal, I probably wasn’t at my best.

“It was always going to be a difficult shift. Glenavon, by all accounts were poor at the weekend and the manager wanted a response. You expect that.

“And they reacted positively, they were better than what we expected and played a different system.

“I thought they were good and made it difficult for us... they were pressing us high and played the ball over the top. Apart from the (first-half) goal we conceded we dealt with it well.”

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton admitted Cooper is the only player in the Irish League that could have scored that goal.

“The difference between the teams for me was two players — Cooper and Kirk Millar,” he said.

“They were both outstanding and we couldn’t handle them.

“The goal Cooper scored, no one else in the League could have scored it. It was an unbelievable bit of skill and a great finish.

“Millar’s pass (to Chris McKee) for Linfield’s second goal was exquisite. Rory (Brown) had to come, but he was a second late and brought him down.

“Millar and Cooper were the difference, I’ve no doubt — when they are on their game they are unplayable.

“I was happy with our performance, even in defeat. We got energy and effort from the boys, something that was missing at the weekend.

“The performance against Cliftonville wasn’t acceptable. We gifted their goals. But we matched Linfield with our game plan. We were deservedly level at half-time.”