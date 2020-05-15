Linfield's teenage sensations Charlie Allen and Dale Taylor set to net Championship moves

Teenage Linfield sensations Charlie Allen and Dale Taylor are set to move to Leeds United and Nottingham Forest respectively.

The exciting 16-year-olds have attracted the interest of numerous clubs in England and Scotland but it is understood Leeds have won the race to snap up Allen and fellow Championship outfit Forest have landed Taylor.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought sport to a halt and has had an impact on transfer dealings but the moves for the gifted youngsters are expected to be finalised in the coming months.

Nurtured at Greenisland FC the pair have made great strides at Windsor Park and are now preparing for a shot at the big time.

Bright future: Charlie Allen looks set for a move to Leeds United

Forward Allen has been on the radar of just about every major club in Britain. A naturally gifted footballer Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Spurs and Rangers are just some of the teams who have shown an interest but Leeds have won the day.

Allen was just 15 when he made his first team debut for Linfield in the final league game of last season away to Coleraine. He has since made seven more appearances for David Healy's side and never looked out of place.

Taylor, a promising striker, made his first team bow for the Blues earlier this season and grabbed his first senior goal netting against Cliftonville in a Co Antrim Shield tie in October after coming off the bench.

Leicester City and Derby were keeping a close eye on Tigers Bay native Taylor but Nottingham Forest have jumped ahead in the battle and are primed to snap him up.

Dale Taylor

Both Allen and Taylor have played for the Northern Ireland under-16 side and were in the Linfield Swifts team, managed by David Dorrian, that lifted the Steel and Sons Cup on Christmas Day thanks to an impressive 3-1 win over Newington. Allen scored a classy late goal to seal the victory.

Linfield manager Healy has been an inspirational figure in the development of the dynamic duo. Never afraid to give youth a chance at first team level Northern Ireland's record goalscorer has spoken in the past of the potential of the teenagers.

After the Shield fixture with Cliftonville last year, when both played, Healy said: "Dale has a really bright future. He's a chunk of a lad and is a strong, tough boy and tough mentally. Dale has all the attributes.

"Charlie has all the attributes, too. He may not have the size and stature yet, but he has absolute quality and is one that has been coming to the attention of other clubs and rightly so."