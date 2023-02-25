Linfield’s title hopes could be over if Coleraine triumph: David Healy

Linfield's Robbie McDaid won't be seen again this season after a knee injury against Carrick

Jamie Mulgrew had to play the full 90 minutes against Carrick despite struggling late on

Linfield boss David Healy insists today’s Danske Bank Premiership showdown with Coleraine at Windsor Park is make or break — for both teams.

In a week in which the Blues were hit by a stadium ban by the IFA following the ugly scenes during the Big Two clash with Glentoran earlier this month — which came only days after a serious double injury blow to Robbie McDaid and new boy Ryan McKay, and will take effect for next month’s clash with Newry — Healy stressed there is no more room for error in the title race.

The current champions trail leaders Larne by seven points with only nine games remaining, while Oran Kearney’s Bannsiders are a further four off the pace. It may be a dress rehearsal for next month’s BetMcLean Cup Final, but defeat for either side will result in a knockout blow in terms of their Gibson Cup aspirations.

“There is now extra significance on this game, we can’t afford to slip up,” admitted Healy. “Three points dropped for either team at this stage would be critical, absolutely.

“Coleraine and ourselves are not in an ideal position, we are trying to win games and finish as high as possible, we can’t afford any more defeats or mix-ups. There is not a lot separating all the teams, they are all pretty even, and there will be points dropped when we get into the split, so it’s important we do our jobs approaching that stage.

“Our position is not ideal, but we are hanging in there. What we do over the next four games will determine our destiny going into the split. We need to give ourselves the best chance possible.

“There are probably five or six teams still in and around (the title race), even though Larne have pulled away at the top. There is still going to be belief that if they can’t win the League title, they’ll want to finish second or third, hoping to guarantee European football.

“There is still a massive amount to play for. We’ve the League Cup Final coming up in a few weeks’ time, but we must remain focused on trying to retain the title.”

Healy doesn’t expect to have McDaid or McKay — who were both replaced early on in last weekend’s win over Carrick —for the rest of the campaign.

He went on: “Importantly, we had one or two back last week. Ben Hall played his first game for some time and Jimmy (Callacher) basically came from nowhere in terms of his recovery. He hadn’t kicked a ball since Boxing Day.

“I kept Jamie (Mulgrew) on for the full game last week, but I knew he was busted for the last 10 minutes or so. He understood what was required to see out the game.

“As for the other lads, Robbie is waiting to see a knee specialist, while I got the chance to visit Ryan in hospital. They both will receive our full care, attention and treatment, but they’ll not be available for some time.

“Ryan will have many good days at the club. He’s a player I’ve seen 20 times over the past couple of years. He’s got a good attitude and has bags of enthusiasm. He’ll develop when he is here.

“He’s been brilliant since he arrived from Dundela along with Rhys Annett.”

Although last week’s win against Carrick wasn’t pretty, Healy insisted it was vital his boys responded from their previous outing — an embarrassing Big Two defeat by Glentoran when a small minority of fans hurled missiles onto the pitch.

“I always take responsibility,” added Healy. “We responded in a positive manner with four games before the split.

“It’s important we pick up as many points possible. We’ve Larne and Coleraine, along with Newry City and Dungannon Swifts. It’s vital we maximise as many points as possible, but it’s going to be a challenge.

“Larne now have quite a big advantage, credit to Tiernan (Lynch) and credit to Kenny (Bruce, club owner).

“There were people wanting changes when Larne lost the European game against the side from Gibraltar earlier in the season. Tiernan is a coach and manager I’ve a lot of respect for and a person I speak to regularly.

“Kenny put his money where his mouth is to transform the football club on and off the pitch. Larne deserve to be in there and we have it all to do to try and chase them down. We’ve still got to play them twice yet, so all is not gone.”

Linfield, meanwhile, have appealed the Irish FA sanction banning their supporters from attending the Premiership game against Newry City on Saturday, March 18.

The punishment issued by the IFA’s Disciplinary Committee came after a section of their supporters threw missiles onto the pitch in their 3-0 league defeat at the BetMcLean Oval on February 14.

Glens players Marcus Kane and Aaron McCarey appeared to be struck by items thrown from the away section.

Linfield were forced to close the Kop stand at Windsor Park for two months after being sanctioned by the Irish FA for spectator misconduct in November and the club was also warned that further sanctions may include a full stadium ban and a potential deduction of points.

The Blues have strongly condemned the incidents and clearly feel this punishment is unfair on the club’s loyal fanbase.

Linfield General Manager David Graham has argued a club-wide sanction such as a stadium ban or points deduction that punishes the entire club would be "the wrong way to go".

Blues chairman Roy McGivern confirmed: “The club has submitted an appeal.”