Linfield’s weak post-split form has all but gifted the title to deserving Larne

Glentoran’s Bobby Burns is congratulated by his team-mates after his late equaliser against Linfield

Larne are just a single point away now. They have claimed 79 from 35 League games to date this season and now need one more to become Irish League champions for the first time in their 124-year history.

With nearest challengers Linfield beating Glentoran 1-0 entering injury time, it looked as though they would require a victory at Crusaders to clinch it on Friday, but a draw will do after Bobby Burns grabbed a crucial injury time leveller for the visitors.

It was a crushing late blow for the Blues and curtains for their remaining ambitions of a sixth title in seven seasons under David Healy.

And it was at the same end at Windsor Park where they conceded a last gasp equaliser to RFS back in August when they seemed sure to qualify for the group stages of European football for the first time ever before losing on penalties.

David Healy’s men Kopped it then in the dying seconds, and eight months on it was the same story against their fiercest rivals, who enjoyed seeing Linfield’s Premiership hopes ruined while keeping their own chances of a runners-up spot and automatic European qualification alive.

Linfield approached the split fixtures in confident mood after winning the League Cup and hammering Newry and Dungannon, cutting Larne’s lead at the top to five points.

Two games in and the gap is nine. Larne were too strong for Glentoran and Cliftonville while the Blues have been weak, drawing at home to Crusaders and the Glens.

Rather than piling the pressure on players with history weighing heavy on their shoulders, Linfield have wilted.

Against fellow top six sides their record has been appalling all season, so taking just two points from six in their first split games shouldn’t have come as a surprise. But it did, because with this Linfield team and their record in recent years, much more was expected and they failed to deliver.

The title is gone and there is no guarantee they will qualify for Europe at this rate either.

To do so they must finish as runners-up, and with three away games to come the Blues are only three points clear of Cliftonville, four in front of Crusaders and five better off than the Glens, who left Windsor Park feeling cock-a-hoop that all their late pressure amounted to something when Burns turned in an equaliser in the 91st minute.

It’s becoming a habit for Burns to score against the Blues having done it earlier this season at The Oval.

In blustery conditions there was little to be excited about in the opening 40 minutes… it was a case of what might have been with both sides failing to capitalise on promising positions.

Then Stephen Fallon showed a touch of class leading to a Blue bombardment on the Glentoran goal and a breakthrough.

Fallon has been absent for a large part of the season due to injury and Linfield have missed his ability to find space and make something happen, as he did when gliding towards the box and forcing Aaron McCarey into a fine save.

That lifted the home crowd and Fallon’s team-mates, who immediately increased the intensity and speed of their play. Rodney McAree's side couldn’t cope.

Within seconds of Fallon’s effort, Kirk Millar was denied by James Singleton’s brilliant block, and from Matthew Clarke’s resultant in-swinging corner, Sam Roscoe-Byrne got the run on two Glentoran defenders and nodded into the net from the near post. McCarey ought to have done better but the Linfield defender was too busy celebrating to think about that.

Glentoran carried more of a threat in the second period thanks to Northern Ireland star Conor McMenamin becoming more involved but chances remained few and far between for the visitors.

That was up until a dramatic finale when, with Linfield sitting much too deep, the Burns goal was cheered in Larne as much as east Belfast.

Ruaidhri Donnelly could have won the game for the Glens and the title for the east Antrim side seconds later…

For the latter it will keep.

Tiernan Lynch, his players and owner Kenny Bruce are so close to completing their title dream. When they do it will be richly deserved. Friday night could be an unforgettable evening for the Inver Park club.