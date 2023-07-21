Linfield’s young lions must be ready for Polish test, warns Blues boss David Healy

Linfield defender Michael Newberry came into the line-up to replace the suspended Daniel Finlayson for the Blues' away leg against Vllaznia

Linfield will return to training today with rest and recovery dominating their thoughts.

It won’t be long before the exhausted players will have to raise themselves for another draining assignment.

It’s Pogoń Szczecin of Poland up next in the Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round, with the first battle at Windsor Park on Thursday.

Managed by Swede Jens Gustafsson, Pogoń finished fourth in an 18-team League last season behind winners Raków Częstochowa, Legia Warsaw and Lech Poznań.

During last year’s Europa Conference League qualifiers, they defeated KR 4-2 on aggregate – overcoming the Iceland side 4-1 at home – before losing to Norwegian outfit Brøndby IF 5-1 on aggregate.

In their first League game of the campaign last night, they won 1-0 at Warta Poznań.

The Blues lost 1-0 to Vllaznia in humid conditions in Albania but squeezed through 3-2 on aggregate.

The suspended Daniel Finlayson will be available again and manager David Healy will need to assess his squad after a physically and mentally tough encounter at the Loro-Boriçi Stadium.

“I felt drained after the game, it was a hard night,” admitted a relieved Healy.

“I knew we would play a different side, more hungry and physical.

“I’m delighted and proud to go through but we never really had control of this game.

“Our fitness levels were tested and we had to protect players like Joel Cooper. We weren’t at our best with the ball but the players gave everything, mentally and physically.”

While players such as Jamie Mulgrew and Chris Shields are familiar with these tests, the European games are a great education for Linfield’s younger stars.

“These young boys will learn – I can’t play them all at once but they need to be ready to come and do a job,” added Healy.

“I’m just proud to go through so we can test ourselves against another good side.

“We knew the heat would be a factor. I love winning ties and I’m delighted to get through.

“Credit to Vllaznia, they couldn’t have been more helpful and I wish them well.

“I’m sure it was a hard watch for the fans, but reflecting on the first leg, we probably should have shut up shop at 3-0, and it’s something I can learn from.

“In my eagerness to kill the tie, we got caught with a sucker punch. They came at us in Albania and it’s an experience we can learn from.

“Daniel (Finlayson) will come back into the squad – he was always going to be missed – but Michael Newberry came in and did well as we knew he would. Daniel has been excellent for us since coming through the door and we welcome him back.”