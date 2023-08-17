Lisburn Distillery boss Barry Johnston: I’ll help troubled Conor McDermott get his life back on track

Lisburn Distillery manager Barry Johnston says he will do all he can to help Conor McDermott rebuild his life and career.

McDermott has been fighting a gambling addiction that has shattered his mental health, personal life and football career.

The Coleraine defender has left the Bannsiders following a disciplinary issue and has now linked up with the Whites in the Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League on a season long loan.

Barry Johnston has offered Conor McDermott a chance to save his career

Former Cliftonville hero Johnston says he will offer McDermott all the support he needs to stay on the right path.

“I heard about his issues and thought to myself ‘what a shame, hopefully his career is not wasted’,” said back-to-back title winner Johnston.

“I got a call from a third party who said they were with Conor in Bosnia and it was clear he couldn’t play for Coleraine but football still gives him a pathway and structure in his life where he can take his mind off his issues. I wasn’t sure what the club would think but I felt I would help the kid if I could.

“We can guide him and support him but he must turn his life around and make right decisions.

“I’m not a saint by any stretch of the imagination but I’m happy to give him a chance to rebuild his football career. Hopefully he improves his lifestyle off the pitch and we hope he can keep doing that.

“He seems to have a desire to right the wrongs of the past and he feels football can help him.”