Lisburn Distillery fight back to deny Ballymacash Rangers derby delight

Lough 41 PIL

Ballymacash Rangers and Distillery shared the spoils as the first ever competitive clash between the two Lisburn clubs ended 2-2.

This highly-anticipated Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League fixture attracted a bumper crowd to the Bluebell, while the derby game was also streamed live on NIFL’s YouTube channel, an initiative that will see up to 10 Championship and PIL games broadcast live.

The Whites are one of the Irish League’s most storied clubs, but Barry Johnston’s team now find themselves in the third tier with just one win to their name this season. By contrast, Ballymacash are thriving in their first season in the League, and Lee Forsythe’s team remain unbeaten in the PIL following this entertaining 2-2 draw.

Ballymacash opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when a low Dylan Davidson corner-kick was turned in at the back post by captain Jordan Morrison.

The home team doubled their lead in the 43rd minute when ex-Glentoran winger Davidson poked home from two yards after a mistake by Distillery full-back Aaron Smyth.

Distillery staged a second-half fightback. In the 56th minute, Matthew Swann converted a right-wing cross. Three minutes later, Lewis Higginson tucked home the equaliser from close range to secure a hard-earned point for the Whites.

Bangor now lead the PIL by two points from Ballymacash thanks to a 2-0 win over PSNI with Adam Neale and Ben Arthurs finding the net.

Elsewhere, Shea Campbell’s Armagh City claimed their first points of the season with a 2-0 win over Banbridge Town, Limavady United defeated Portstewart 3-1, while Moyola Park and Tobermore United drew 1-1.

A proud night for Dollingstown ended in disappointment. The clash with Queen’s University was due to be the first match staged under lights at Planter’s Park, however the game was postponed just before kick-off due to a power failure.