Lisburn Rangers are plotting more moments in history

Lisburn Rangers Ladies go into what is potentially the club’s biggest-ever game with a number of aims — chief among them adding to their already historic achievements by going further in the Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup than they have ever been before.

The club completed their five-year mission when they secured promotion to the Women’s Premiership last week after a clean sweep of 12 wins in the NIWFA Championship this season — the fifth year in which they have achieved that remarkable feat — but now they want more.

Facing Derry City Women gives the Lisburn women an opportunity to see what awaits when they go into the Premiership as well as a chance to show the top flight what they are made of.

The biggest target, though, is to extend that success by sending the team they are set to replace in the top flight spinning out of the Irish Cup.

“It’s an opportunity to get into an Irish Cup semi-final, which would be another great achievement for us,” said Alistair Dickson, who doubles as club secretary as well as being a prominent member of the coaching staff.

“We’re the only non-Premiereship club left in the competition, so that is an achievement in itself.

“The players are looking upon it as a really good challenge and they are excited about it for the same reasons as the management are.

“They are excited to put themselves up against a team that has been in the Women’s Premiership for years. As much as they may be where they are in the table, they have been in the league for years so it is a good test for them.”

Lisburn Rangers have already given an indication of their ability to match Premiership teams when they gave Glentoran Women a real scare in the Irish Cup a year ago before the holders won 4-3.

Winning on a consistent basis means they are a confident squad and there is quality within it, too, in particular Ella Haughey — who has been included in senior Northern Ireland squads — and striker Eve Reilly, who has hit 33 goals this season and has been on the radar of Premiership clubs for some time.

“There is a lot of quality there and a lot of them have been through or are still coming through the IFA player pathway, so that quality is there,” said Dickson, who works alongside Stevie Graham, a highly respected coach throughout the women’s game.

“It was a great game against Glentoran last year. We played Cliftonville in cup competitions over the last couple of years and the girls relish it.

“They love going out to play at that level because that is what they have been looking for and want on a regular basis.

“They do not shy away from the challenge, in fact they are the teams that they want.”

Elsewhere, league champions Cliftonville Ladies have hit 22 goals in their last two matches and will put their impressive cup record on the line — their only defeat in knockout competition this season came against Galway United in the All-Ireland final — when they face Ballymena United Women.

The Glens, who have scored 15 league goals this month themselves, will continue their quest for a fifth successive Irish Cup win when they face Lisburn Ladies.

The runners-up in 2021 and 2022, Crusaders Strikers and Sion Swifts Ladies, meet at Seaview in what is a repeat of the last two semi-finals, with one with apiece in those games.

FIXTURES (8pm unless stated): Ballymena United Women v Cliftonville Ladies (7.30pm), Lisburn Rangers Ladies v Derry City Women (7.45pm), Crusaders Strikers v Sion Swifts Ladies, Lisburn Ladies v Glentoran Women.