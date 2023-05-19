Lloyd Anderson and Jordan Williamson return as Crusaders announce four new additions

Crusaders have confirmed several arrivals and departures as the Irish League transfer market continues to move at speed.

After announcing the addition of James Teelan from Newry City, the Crues have also agreed pre-contract deals with their former player Lloyd Anderson, who was at Carrick Rangers, and another Seaview old boy, goalkeeper Jordan Williamson, who is leaving Ballymena United.

Both Anderson and Williamson have agreed three-year contracts.

Midfielder Anderson joined the Gers in August 2018, making 191 appearances and scoring 23 goals during his five seasons at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

Carrick stated: “Everyone at Carrick Rangers thanks Lloyd for his effort and commitment throughout the last five years and naturally wishes him well for the future.”

Also joining the Irish Cup holders are right back Mal Smith, who leaves Glentoran, and 26-year-old striker Mikhail Kennedy, who makes the move from Dergview, with both players signing two-year deals.

Leaving Seaview are keeper Tom Murphy, Aidan Steele and Lewis Patterson, while Cameron Stewart will return to Ipswich Town at the end of his loan period.

Midfielder Gary Thompson is also departing at the end of his current contract. During his stay, he made 88 appearances and helped the Crues win three Irish Cups and a County Antrim Shield.

Thompson said: “What a pleasure it’s been to represent this great club.

“It’s the people that make it such a special place. I have loved every minute.”

Prolonging his stay at Seaview, meanwhile, is Robbie Weir, who has signed a new one-year contract.

Weir is just five games away from clocking a century of appearances for the club.

The Crues have also been linked with a move for former Linfield defender Jimmy Callacher.

The ex-Glentoran favourite has also been on Coleraine’s radar.

Elsewhere, Portadown have confirmed the departure of 14 players as part of manager Niall Currie’s major summer rebuild.

Following the news of Adam Salley’s arrival at Newry City, he is joined through the Shamrock Park exit door by Barney McKeown, Jonah Mitchell, Don De Dieu Tantale, Stephen Teggart, Gledis Cakaj, Matthew Walker, Lee Upton, Billy Stedman, Alberto Balde, Greg Moorhouse, Aaron Canning and Aaron Harkin.

The players’ contracts have expired, while goalkeeper Jethren Barr has left the club by mutual consent.

Barr stated on Twitter: “I would like to take the chance to thank @Portadownfc for two memorable years at the club. Thank you to all the fans, club and management. I wish the club all the success for the future.”

McKeown has returned to Newry City while Carrick are set to sign Teggart. Ondrej Mastny, Josh Archer and Cathair Friel have returned to their parent clubs following the conclusion of their loan deals.

The Ports said: “All players depart with our gratitude and appreciation for the contribution they made in their time with the club and we wish them all the best in their future careers.”

Glentoran, meanwhile, will take on Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren at the Blanchflower Stadium on Wednesday, June 28 for club captain Marcus Kane’s testimonial.