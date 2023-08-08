Local football and rugby fans hit hard as BBC Sport NI pulls the plug on popular shows

The BBC's Ulster Rugby Show with Tommy Bowe, Gavin Andrews and Rory Best is facing the axe

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) has expressed disappointment at the decision from BBC Sport NI to cancel The Irish League Show from its TV schedules.

In a further blow to sports fans across the country, the Belfast Telegraph understands that the Beeb’s Ulster Rugby Show is also facing the axe from TV screens while Radio Ulster’s Monday evening Sportsound Extra Time programme has already been replaced.

When news emerged over the weekend that the 30-minute highlights programme covering Irish Premiership football, hosted by popular presenter Joel Taggart, had been scrapped, Irish League supporters took to social media to voice their anger and dismay.

The Ulster Rugby Show was a hit with fans

Asked for a response, NIFL paid tribute to the part BBC NI have played in the growth of the game here recently but did not hide their feelings at the decision to take the show off the air.

“We are naturally disappointed that there will no longer be a dedicated highlights show for the Sports Direct Premiership this season,” said a NIFL statement.

“We understand the decision of BBC Sport NI and we continue to value their long-term commitment to our League which has been a key contributor to the unprecedented growth in awareness of NIFL in recent years.”

While the TV highlights show has been ditched, BBC NI will continue to cover a number of live Sports Direct Premiership matches this season with a spokesperson for the publicly funded broadcaster declaring: “We focus effort and resource in ways that maximise their benefit for BBC audiences.”

The ‘live’ coverage of Irish League games, which merits praise for its production values and analysis, has been welcomed by Irish League fans though influential figures such as Larne owner Kenny Bruce and Linfield boss David Healy have been critical of what the deal between BBC NI and NIFL means for top flight clubs, in terms of finances and when fixtures are played.

Larne chief Kenny Bruce has criticised the NIFL's deal with the BBC

“There is a much greater audience to consume Irish League football now and the product is big enough and good enough to be able to attain a much better commercial deal for footage than we currently have from the BBC in my honest opinion,” said Bruce last month.

Quizzed on the axing of the Irish League Show, which combined highlights with interviews, a BBC spokesperson said: “BBC Sport NI will provide extensive coverage of the new Sports Direct Premiership season, with live matches on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and live radio coverage as part of Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster.

“We will have 12 live games in total from the start of the season until October. Two of these fixtures will be on BBC Two NI television and a further 10 matches will be ‘live-streamed’ on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website. Edited highlights from all Sports Direct Premiership games, including goals, will also be available on the BBC Sport NI website.”

BBC Sport NI has made a number of cuts

“We focus effort and resource in ways that maximise their benefit for BBC audiences. This is reflected in the ambitious plans that we have for BBC coverage of the new Sports Direct Premiership season.”

Sources have suggested, like the Irish League Show, the Ulster Rugby Show has also been cut which will be a blow to fans of the oval ball sport given that last season the programme had big hitters such as Ireland greats Rory Best and Tommy Bowe providing expert opinion and insight to presenter Gavin Andrews.

Asked to comment on the future of the Ulster Rugby Show, the BBC spokesperson said: “We have yet to finalise our plans for coverage of next season’s Ulster Rugby fixtures. Any changes will be announced nearer the time and in the usual way.”

In terms of the Radio Ulster Sportsound Extra Time show, the BBC said the station refreshed its schedules earlier this year. That led to Vinny Hurrell and Cate Conway taking over the Monday evening ‘sports’ slot with music, chat and interviews.