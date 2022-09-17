Lorcan Forde pounces to give Newry City the edge and extend Dungannon Swifts’ awful start to the campaign

Danske Bank Premiership

Dungannon Swifts’ pointless run to start the season stretched to six games, falling 1-0 to Newry City at the Showgrounds last night following Lorcan Forde’s goal just after the hour.

Dungannon had the game’s opening chance inside five minutes when Michael Ruddy sent Ben Cushnie down the line, squaring for Joseph McCready in the middle of the box who shot straight at goalkeeper Steven Maguire.

City’s two best chances of the half both fell to striker Daniel Hughes. The first was a pot shot from the edge of the box pushed to the left by Declan Dunne, before the goalkeeper denied him again moments later when Forde pulled the ball back for Newry’s number nine only for his weak effort to be saved.

The visitors closed out the half the stronger and were unlucky not to go in front, forcing two saves out of Maguire in the lead-up to the interval. Ethan McGee played the ball into the channel for James Convie who crossed to the back post from the byline, where Cushnie headed back across goal to be denied by the left hand of the scrambling shot-stopper.

McCready then had a chance on the half-volley but was thwarted by Maguire at full-stretch, ensuring the teams went in level at the break.

Dean Shiels is under pressure to turn Dungannon Swifts' poor start to the season around

If the Swifts were the better side in the first period, the second half belonged to Darren Mullen’s men. Just before the hour, they couldn’t believe that they didn’t take the lead when a wide free kick from Hughes was directed goalwards by a James Teelan volley from four yards out. It was pushed over the bar by a reaction save from Dunne.

Then on 61 minutes, the home side went in front when 19-year-old Teelan received from Dale Montgomery, twisting and turning past Ruddy and squaring the ball. Dunne got down to parry the cross out, but only served to lay it on a plate for Forde who converted into a virtually empty net.

Forde should have had his second of the game and put the result beyond all doubt on 80 minutes. Debutant Ciaran O’Connor’s corner was cleared but headed back in, Forde used his body to get goal-side to shoot on the half-volley but he blazed his effort over the bar.

NEWRY CITY: Maguire, King, Healy, Hughes (C O’Connor 73), Lockhart (Scullion 82), Teelan (Healy 73), Martin, Moan, Donnelly (McGivern 87), Forde, Montgomery.

Unused subs: Brady, Omrore, Clarke.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, Marron, Knowles, McCready (M O’Connor 45), Campbell (Gallagher 71), Curry, Barr, Cushnie (Smith 67), Ruddy (Breen 87), McGee (Coyle 87), Convie.

Unused subs: Nelson, McGinty.

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast)

Man of the match: Lorcan Forde

Match rating: 6/10