Loughery fears VAR could ruin local game

Former Irish League official Dessie Loughery says he’s concerned the arrival of VAR in Irish League football could cause significant disruption to the game.

A form of VAR is being tested in the Danske Bank Premiership but the technology has been contentious in England and Scotland, with many critics saying it has ruined the matchday experience. Loughery, who was a popular and respected official when he worked at games, is not convinced it would work smoothly in the Irish League.

“Who is going to pay for VAR in our League? Who will pick up the cost?,” asks Loughery who was an Irish Premiership official by the age of 40 but stepped away for family reasons in 2014.

“Are clubs going to have to cover additional costs and how quickly will they come to a decision? Even in the best League in the world, the Premier League, they are getting it wrong.

“We need to be careful we aren’t causing major disruption and at risk of ruining the game.

“I’m tempted to say leave the game alone and if possible, give the refs more full-time training and an opportunity to work closely together so they are working well as a team.

“Teams can lose momentum when VAR is brought into play, it breaks up the game.

“It is over-used in the Premier League. If it is brought in, it should be for goal or no goal, leave the offside decisions alone.

“There needs to be minimum disruption to the game. Penalty kicks are a referee’s interpretation and someone in the stand could take a different view to a referee who is closer to the incident.”