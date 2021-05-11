Loughgall 1-3 Linfield: Shayne Lavery hat-trick sends Blues within three wins of league and Irish Cup double

Pacemaker Belfast 11-5-21 Loughgall v Linfield - Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Linfield's Kirk Millar and Loughgall's John Scott during this evening's game at Lakeview Park, Loughgall. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Shayne Lavery took his tally to 27 goals for the season. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

The double is still on for Linfield. The Blues are just three games away now and the way Shayne Lavery is scoring, they will fancy their chances.

In a compelling Irish Cup quarter-final, the Northern Ireland striker showed his class, netting a superb hat-trick to take his tally to 27 for the campaign and see off battling Loughgall.

This was a tougher contest for the Blues than many of their matches in the top flight this season with the industrious Jamie Rea grabbing a second-half goal for the Lakeview Park outfit. Truth be told, they could have had more if they had taken a couple of glorious chances in the first period when it was 0-0.

Banana skin avoided, David Healy will demand his team don’t slip up at home to Larne on Saturday when they can clinch their fourth title in five years.

Healy would love to have the championship wrapped up by the time his players roll into Mourneview Park for Tuesday’s Cup semi-final with the decider at the same venue three nights later.

The Blues last won the Cup in 2017 when they claimed a domestic treble. In 2021, they are driven on by their shock 2-1 defeat to Queen’s in the competition last year.

Healy described that loss as the worst of his career. The hurt from that result is a motivating factor.

Loughgall had defeated Banbridge Town in the first round on penalties and created the biggest Cup surprise of the season by beating Premiership Warrenpoint Town 1-0 at the weekend.

Knocking out Linfield would have been several levels up on that but the treble from Lavery was enough to keep the Blues on for a double.

Early on, Pablo Andrade, Rea and Nedas Maciulalaitis showed enough to suggest Loughgall could cause the champions problems. So it proved. In the first period, Maciulalaitis, the goalscoring hero versus Warrenpoint, raced unchallenged towards the box only for his shot to be comfortably gathered by Chris Johns.

A better opportunity arrived moments later. Maciulalaitis was a menace in the area, setting up Dale Malone, who did the hard work by beating Cameron Palmer only to see his shot cannon off the post .

Lavery netted with 40 minutes on the clock, showing his predatory instincts.

Jordan Stewart took advantage of hesitancy from Loughgall and when he found Lavery, the outcome was predictable. The angled drive was clinical.

Lavery was denied shortly after by Berraat Turker but the Loughgall goalkeeper could do nothing in the early exchanges after the break when Lavery raced onto a poor back pass and slotted in.

He thought he had his hat-trick connecting with Navid Nasseri’s delivery only to hit the bar.

To their credit, Loughgall kept going and were rewarded when Rea snapped up a rebound on 63.

And then came another piece of Lavery magic in the 89th minute to seal the deal with a brilliant finish with his right foot. The Blues will miss him when he moves across the water in the summer.

Before then they could be celebrating triumphs in the Irish Premiership and Irish Cup

LOUGHGALL: Turker, Kerr, Scott, Murdock, Lyttle, Ferguson, Andrade, McCullough (McCann 80), Maculaitis, Malone (Neill 65), Rea (Holloway 70). Subs not used: Hunter, Cartwright, Ewart, Hegan.

LINFIELD: Johns, Haughey, Callacher, Stewart (Waterworth 81), Millar, Lavery, Nasseri (Cooper 74), Mulgrew, Pepper, Quinn, (Fallon 57). Subs not used: Moore, Newberry, Manzinga, Clarke, Fallon.

Referee: Keith Kennedy (Lisburn)

Man of the match: Shayne Lavery

Match rating: 8/10