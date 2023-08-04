Loughgall aren’t daunted by top flight challenge, insists boss Dean Smith

Loughgall manager Dean Smith says the Premiership new boys are confident ahead of the new season

Loughgall’s history makers will kick off their Premiership campaign at Newy City this afternoon and the doubters are already dubbing it a ‘relegation six pointer’.

It’s no surprise many will expect the Championship winners to have a short stay in the top flight but there is no lack of faith and belief at Lakeview Park.

Back in the top flight after a 16-year gap, Dean Smith’s boys are promising to rattle a few cages – they aren’t here to make up the numbers.

A first taste of Premiership action since 2007 has really got the competitive juices flowing and it’s time to make more history after claiming the title of the smallest settlement in Europe with a top-flight football club.

The County Armagh village has an official population of just 282 – or is it 283?

The numbers that matter now are points on the League table as Loughgall seek to emulate the achievement of Newry City by staying up for a second season in the top flight.

Smith, who agreed a new two-year deal to remain at the helm at Lakeview Park until 2026, will approach the opening test with a mixture of fear and excitement.

“We’re delighted to be here but it’s also very daunting when you look around and see the clubs and the players we’re going to be up against,” he said.

“We are here on merit and we are going to give it a go. If we were offered to finish 10th now we would probably take it.

“You set goals within the changing room, we know what we want to do and for us it’s about the end goal, not just one result whether it be a draw or a defeat.

“We have a good mixture of some very good young players and some very experienced players who have been there and done it so to speak.

“Hopefully, they can help the young ones along the way and the young ones can help them too.”

Smith has guided the Villagers to an Irish Cup Semi-Final in 2018 and won the Mid Ulster Cup in 2020 but Premiership life is what every club craves.

“We have done okay in the Cup competitions by having Linfield and Glentoran to Lakeview Park over the last few years,” he added.

“Most of this group of players was in an Irish Cup Semi-Final not so long ago, so nothing is going to daunt them in terms of that.

“It’s great that we can bring teams like Linfield, Glentoran and Larne to Lakeview on a regular basis hopefully.

“We are all looking forward to the first game. Everyone will tell you that pre-season is a bit long and drawn out. By this time everybody is dying to get at it and we’re no different.

“To be honest, there are no easy games in the League and we will treat everyone the same, give each team the respect they deserve and do the same every week and that’s try and win a game of football.”