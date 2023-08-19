Loughgall claim derby bragging rights with victory against Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon Swifts 1 Loughgall 2

Loughgall claimed their second win since returning to the top flight against neighbours Dungannon Swifts.

They took a 17th minute lead through Nathaniel Ferris, who turned a defender and guided a low shot just inside the post.

The Swifts pushed for an equaliser after the break, but Loughgall struck again in the 70th minute.

Andrew Hoey’s pass released Jay Boyd, and he marked his debut after joining on loan from Crusaders with a well-taken finish.

The Swifts pulled one back through sub James Convie, but Loughgall held on.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, McGee, Curry, Marron, Hegarty (Convie 70), Owens (J Scott 32), Dillon, Moore, Gallagher (Galvin 90), Devine (S Scott 70), Lusty.

Subs not used: Glenny, Whiteside, Morgan.

LOUGHGALL: Turker, Rea, Murdock, Loughran, Kelly, Balde (Boyd 46), Cartwright, Andrade, Hoey (Brogan 78), Teggart (Norton 68), Ferris (Patton 78).

Subs not used: Devine, McAleer, Magee.

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare)