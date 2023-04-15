Loughgall earn promotion to Premiership after sealing Championship title with victory over Dundela

Dean Smith's Loughgall are headed to the top flight after winning the Championship — © Tony Hendron/Press Eye

Loughgall will play their football in the Danske Bank Premiership next season after their 3-1 win over Dundela saw them lift the Lough 41 Championship trophy.

Goals from Benji Magee, Aaron Duke and Andrew Hoey earned them the victory at Wilgar Park and means they cannot be caught at the top of the second division.

With the win, Loughgall now have the honour of being the smallest settlement in Europe to have a top-flight club, with the 282 residents of the village thrilled to be moving up.

The Villagers’ success means that Warrenpoint Town are now guaranteed to finish second in the League as well after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ballyclare Comrades at Milltown.

Darius Roohi’s penalty had given the visitors the lead in the 20th minute, but Jim O’Hanlon’s equaliser in first half injury time earned a share of the spoils, meaning Barry Gray’s side can start to look forward to their promotion/relegation Play-Off.

At the other end of the table, Harland & Wolff Welders edged a nine-goal thriller over Newington at Blanchflower Stadium, coming from three goals down to triumph 5-4.

Patrick Downey and a double from Darren Stuart had the visitors in a commanding position but Matthew Ferguson’s hat-trick, and further goals from Kyle Owens and James McClay led the fightback, with Padraig Slane adding a consolation for Newington.

Joshua McIlwaine scored twice as Ballinamallard United romped to a 4-1 win over struggling Knockbreda, with further goals from Patrick Ferry and Richard Clarke leaving ’Breda three points adrift at the bottom.

Institute got a small boost in their bid to avoid the drop as they picked up a point against Dergview, but their 1-1 draw at the Brandywell was accompanied by frustration as Shaun Leppard’s opener was cancelled out by Mikhail Kennedy’s equaliser 13 minutes from time.