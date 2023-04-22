Loughgall has what it takes to cause some top flight surprises, says Pablo Andrade

Pablo Andrade has been one of Loughgall's top performers this season — © ©INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little

Loughgall wing-back Pablo Andrade can’t wait to prove that he can hack it in the Premiership.

The Brazilian-born wideman was one of the stars of Loughgall’s Championship title success, claiming a place in the NI Football Awards Team of the Year.

The opportunity to play in the Premiership has been a long time coming for the 23 year-old, who had stints on the books Glentoran, Linfield and Larne.

He said: “The move to Loughgall is the best thing I’ve done in football. I was getting to the age where I needed more game time, so when Dean Smith phoned my and promised me an opportunity to show I could do it in senior football, so I jumped at it.

“Now I want to show that I can do it in the Premiership. I want to showcase what I can do, but I also believe this team can prove that they are top flight quality. I think we will cause a few upsets next season.”

Dean Smith has masterminded Loughgall's promotion — © PMAKER

Today, Loughgall host a Warrenpoint Town team who are already assured of place in the two-legged Promotion/Relegation Play-Off against.

Elsewhere in the top six, Dundela travel to Annagh United while Ballyclare Comrades host Ards in a 2.00pm kick-off.

It’s all to play for at the bottom of the Championship with four teams fighting to avoid the drop into the PIL.

Basement club Knockbreda (32 points) host Dergview knowing that a defeat will mean automatic relegation to the PIL. The Dergs (40) need another point to ensure that they will not play in the PIL Promotion/Relegation Play-Off.

Institute (35) and Newington (37) clash at the Brandywell, with both teams desperate to save their Championship status. Ballinamallard United host Harland and Wolff Welders at 2.00pm.