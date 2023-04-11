Loughgall on verge of UEFA record as smallest settlement to have a top-flight football club

Dean Smith's Loughgall would become Europe's smallest top-flight team by population if they achieve promotion — © Tony Hendron/Press Eye

The Co Armagh village of Loughgall will become the smallest settlement in Europe to have a top-flight football club if results go the way of Dean Smith’s team on Tuesday night.

Should the Villagers, as they are affectionately known, defeat Mid Ulster rivals Annagh United at the BMG Arena and second-placed Warrenpoint Town fail to beat Ards, then Smith’s side will be crowned champions of the Lough 41 Championship and take the prize of a place in next season’s NIFL Premiership.

Loughgall has a population of just 282 residents, 38 fewer than Streymnes (320) — the home of Faroe Islands Premier League club EB/Streymur.

The Villagers plan to upgrade Lakeview Park during the summer months to allow Sports Direct Premiership fixtures to be staged on home turf, but are expected to register Glenavon’s Mourneview Park base as a contingency plan.

If Loughgall — who are eight points clear of Warrenpoint Town — fail to get the job done tonight, they will have three more stabs at getting over the line with games against Dundela, Warrenpoint and Ballyclare Comrades to come.

It would not be the first time the Villagers have played in the top-flight. They won the old First Division crown in 2004 under Jimmy Gardiner, spending three years in the Premier League before suffering relegation in 2007.

Meanwhile, Loughgall’s old second-tier foes Larne could take a major step towards their first-ever Irish League title on Tuesday night. The Invermen will go 10 points clear of Gibson Cup rivals Linfield should they beat Cliftonville at Solitude.

That would heap pressure on the Blues, who play Glentoran at Windsor Park on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere on Tuesday night, there are two crucial relegation clashes, as Portadown host Newry City and Carrick Rangers welcome Dungannon Swifts. The Ports are five points behind the Swifts, and trail City by a further two with just four rounds of fixtures remaining.

Also, Crusaders face Coleraine, and Glenavon entertain Ballymena United.