Loughgall superfan Hilbert (96) lapping up footie fundraiser

Cash rolling in for Loughgall FC as OAP superfan embarks on 100 circuits of pitch

A 96-year-old Loughgall FC fan joked that he has been told to slow down as he continues a quest to walk 100 laps of the club’s Lakeview Park pitch.

Hilbert Willis has raised almost £8,000 for the club since he started the challenge on August 15. He reached the halfway mark on Monday night.

The former club chairman, who has held numerous posts at Loughgall down the years, has been joined on his walks by others such as former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll and Carrick Rangers boss Niall Currie, who used to manage the Co Armagh club.

Mr Willis was inspired to take on the challenge after Captain Tom Moore walked 100 laps of his garden, raising £15m for the NHS.

The Championship club is facing hard times in the face of Covid-19, and is carrying out work at Lakeview Park to bring it up to Premiership standard.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph during laps 51 and 52, Mr Willis said he was “feeling the best” and was looking forward to the football season restarting next month.

“You would think an oul boy at 96 would have a bit of sense,” he laughed.

“I was groundsman here for about 30 years and I was chairman for maybe 10 years. I’m doing this for the love of the club. I just love the place.

“I had about 46 laps done at one stage and I was told I was doing them too quick.

“There’s been some celebrities coming down with me and I have to do it with them.

“There’s no point in me doing the whole lot and then doing some extra ones when they come down.

“I got about £250 this week, so we’re really happy.

“I was lucky as well because we got a turn of the good weather.”

To help boost Mr Willis’ fundraising efforts, Loughgall raised £3,500 after raffling off two Liverpool FC shirts signed by skipper Jordan Henderson and defender Virgil Van Dijk.

Loughgall board member Neil Anderson has been trying to organise as many people to join Mr Willis on his walks as possible, but he has been mainly accompanied by friend Robbie Bothell (72).

“It’s a great boost when people join him and it makes it a wee bit easier for him,” Mr Anderson said.

“His mate Robbie has done most of the walking with him. Robbie kept us going at the start that he was going to run the laps.

“It’s a remarkable amount of money raised in just six weeks.”

Mr Anderson added that the challenge had taken a slight toll on Mr Willis, but thanks to the support he has been shown, everyone at the club is confident he can succeed.

“He reached the halfway mark there on Monday night with the youth teams, who had come out to support him,” he said.

Anyone wanting to donate to Mr Willis’ 100-lap challenge can do so by visiting ‘Hilbert’s Goal’ on gofundme.co.uk.