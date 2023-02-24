Loughgall will give Newington full respect, insists boss Dean Smith

Lough 41 Championship

Loughgall boss Dean Smith is taking nothing for granted ahead of Saturday’s clash with Newington at Lakeview Park.

On paper, it should be a comfortable win for the league leaders. They are coming off the back of five league wins in a row and sit six points clear at the top of the Lough 41 Championship, while relegation threatened Newington have won just one of their last ten outings on the pitch.

However, Smith knows that anything can happen in the Championship.

He said: “This league churns out shock results out a weekly basis. You can never just show up and expect to win, you must churn out a solid performance every single week.

“You’ve got to treat Newington exactly the same way you treat Warrenpoint Town, or else you will get caught out. It’s my job to make sure the players know that.

“That’s why we don’t talk about promotion. Our focus is on Newington.”

While Loughgall have won their last five league games, they made a sticky start to 2023 suffering defeats at the hands of East Belfast duo Harland and Wolff Welders and Dundela.

“We had a wee tough patch, where we felt we didn’t get the results our performances merited,” said Smith.

“To be honest, I don’t think our performances levels dropped we were just lacking that wee bit of luck that we got at the start of the season. Thankfully, we’ve got that bit of luck back and we’re picking up wins again.

“We have five wins on the bounce now and 15 clean sheets in the season, which is just phenomenal.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, second placed Annagh United travel to Institute while third-placed Warrenpoint Town host Ballinamallard United in 5.30pm kick-off.

In form Ballyclare Comrades host Dundela, while Harland and Wolff Welders welcome Knockbreda. Matthew Tipton’s Ards travel to Dergview seeking their first win of 2023.