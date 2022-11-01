Loughgall’s Mark Patton has his sights set on adding Glentoran to the Premiership’s list of BetMcLean Cup absentees

Mark Patton (right) helped Loughgall dump his former club Glenavon out in the last round

Former Glenavon Irish Cup-winning hero Mark Patton has already blasted the Lurgan Blues out of the BetMcLean Cup and now he’s gunning for Glentoran.

The 33-year-old scored the winner for Loughgall in a 2-1 victory at Mourneview Park last month to fire the Villagers into the quarter-finals.

Life doesn’t get any easier in the last eight as Dean Smith’s Championship leaders welcome the high flying Glens to Lakeview Park tonight.

It’s a Cup clash between two table toppers but the full-time Premiership side, owned by wealthy businessman Ali Pour, operates on a different football planet.

But if there is any complacency within the east Belfast side’s ranks, Loughgall will be ready to pounce.

Patton, who scored the winner for Glenavon in the 2014 Irish Cup Final against Ballymena United, is hoping the underdogs can show their teeth.

“We didn’t play well on Saturday but ended up scoring six goals (against Ards) and it’s a good sign to be winning games when you aren’t playing well,” said Patton, who has also had spells with Lisburn Distillery, Portadown and Dungannon Swifts.

“I would take six goals against the Glens! They are flying, they are a good team and were also strong last season but let themselves down when it came to the finish.

“They have strengthened again and I fancy them to go on and win the league.

“It will be a tough game for us but it’s a free hit. Glentoran are expected to come down and win but we can frustrate them and in Cup competitions, anything can happen.”

Loughgall have gained confidence not just from their league form, but from their BetMcLean Cup run which has featured a 5-0 win over Knockbreda and that memorable 2-1 win at Glenavon.

“It was nice to go back to the old club and score the winning goal. Glenavon were struggling a bit and we were on a good run,” added Patton.

“We don’t fear anybody at the minute. The performances have been good and it’s important for us to keep going.

“Everyone raises their game when Glentoran or Linfield come to town.

“I’ve scored a few against the Glens. Glenavon had a good record against them and we beat them at The Oval in the Irish Cup.

“The Championship sides have shown their competitive edge this season. There are good teams and players in this league and in one-off games, you have a chance.

“It will be interesting to see how Glentoran cope with us but we won’t shy away from the challenge, we will relish it.

“I was injured earlier in the season but I’ve come back in and the team is flying at the minute.”

The Championship sides have ruffled a few Premiership feathers this season.

As well as Loughgall’s win at Glenavon, Annagh United also stunned Larne in the last round and Dundela secured wins over Carrick Rangers in the County Antrim Shield and Crusaders in the BetMcLean Cup.

Loughgall boss Dean Smith says he hopes that pattern of upsets goes on.

“A few Championship clubs have surprised a few Premiership sides this season and long may it continue,” he said.

“It’s simply great to get a club the size of Glentoran down at our venue on a Tuesday night and the atmosphere should be special.

“You never know what might happen but I want the players to come off the pitch proud of their performance no matter what the result.”

Smith admits an unlikely win would be a career highlight for everyone involved.

“Beating Glentoran would be up there with our top achievements as they are a full-time side, top of the Premiership and flying,” he added.

“It would be a massive achievement but some of this group have played in big Cup games.

“I beat Glentoran with Annagh in the League Cup. It’s an occasion we are looking forward to and will embrace.

“Any player or manager wants to be at the highest level possible and we want to be where Glentoran are but we are mindful it’s a very tough league. But like other leagues, the sides at the bottom can shock the teams at the top and we just need to stay at the levels we have reached and kick on.”

Nedas Maciulaitis has found his shooting boots for Loughgall but penetrating a Glentoran defence that has only conceded one league goal is a big ask.

Smith will look for the same hunger and quality he witnessed against Glenavon, otherwise the Glens could stroll it.

“We’ve had a joke about Glentoran’s defensive record and we have only conceded five in 12 league games so we are in good shape,” he continued.

“I watched them on Friday night (against Larne) and they were superb, particularly Conor McMenamin who is on a different level. Hopefully he is rested!

“I thought we were super against Glenavon in the last round and played some great football on the night. We could have scored a few more goals but we want to maintain the form we have been showing.

“It’s important to keep the momentum going. We are doing okay but not looking too far ahead.

“There’s a lot of points to be played for in the Championship so hopefully we can get stronger.”