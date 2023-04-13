Loughgall’s Mark Patton: I have unfinished business in Irish Premiership

Loughgall striker Mark Patton says he would relish the chance to compete in the Premiership again as the Villagers prepare to celebrate winning the Championship title.

Dean Smith’s side are now nine points clear of nearest rivals Warrenpoint Town at the top of the Lough 41 Championship with three games left to play.

While the Villagers are not yet technically champions, with a goal difference of plus 50 — compared to Warrenpoint’s plus 20 — it’s a mere formality.

When the mission is officially complete, the County Armagh village of Loughgall will become the smallest settlement in Europe with a top-flight football club.

While the leaders were held to a scoreless draw at Annagh United on Tuesday night, Warrenpoint suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Ards at Clandeboye Park.

Next up for Loughgall is Saturday’s trip to Dundela (3pm) when the visitors should be in full party mode.

Smith will likely reshuffle his pack for a long and demanding Premiership campaign, but former Glenavon, Lisburn Distillery, Portadown and Dungannon Swifts man Patton feels he has unfinished business in the top tier.

“As long as you are wanted I’m happy and there could be another crack at the top flight,” said the 33-year-old, who scored the winner for Glenavon in the 2014 Irish Cup Final against Ballymena United. “I didn’t want to drop down to the Championship, I felt I had more to give in the Premiership, so on a personal level it will be nice to go up and prove a few people wrong.

“But Dean and the club will decide how they go forward and how the team changes. It will be interesting to see what happens and if Dean wants me around it’s a challenge I would relish.

“For a club like Loughgall to compete against the Premiership sides, many of whom have strong financial backing, it will be a difficult test.

“I’m fit and healthy and have been available for most of the games, I’m not slowing down or looking to retire.

“Myself, Ally Teggart and Mark Carson have played in the Premiership and there’s a lot of motivation among the boys to keep pushing themselves and put their names out there as top-flight players.

“If you win the Championship by a decent margin you are worthy winners and there’s no doubt Dean will keep most of the team together so we can push on.”

Even in the fiercely competitive Championship where several clubs have aspirations of making the Premiership promised land, Loughgall have been a class apart.

“This is a nice story to be part of, it’s making history by gaining promotion,” added Patton, a PFA NI representative in the Championship. “At the start of the season we were flying and it’s the mark of champions when being second best in games but we ended up winning them.

“We had consistency which we didn’t have last season and boys are putting in strong performances across the pitch.

“There have been victories by small margins and those results are key.

“If you look at the goal difference we are there but it’s important you finish the job and never take anything for granted. You always look at the points and want to make it mathematically impossible for other teams.

“I think everyone wanted it done and dusted on Tuesday night and the mindset is we will celebrate when it is all over.”