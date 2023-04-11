Loughgall’s promotion and European record a formality as Warrenpoint Town slip up

Lough 41 Championship

Loughgall boss Dean Smith will lead his men in the Irish Premiership next season

It’s only a matter of time. The County Armagh village of Loughgall will become the smallest settlement in Europe with a top-flight football club.

Loughgall are now nine points clear of nearest rivals Warrenpoint Town at the top of the Lough 41 Championship with three games left to play.

While the Villagers are not yet technically champions, with a goal difference of plus 50 — compared to Warrenpoint’s plus 20 — it’s a mere formality.

With 70 goals scored to date, it was a surprise that Loughgall were unable to score against Annagh United at the BMG Arena on Tuesday nigh. But it was no surprise that Dean Smith’s men kept a clean sheet — they’ve conceded just 20 times in 35 League games.

Loughgall’s fans may have feared the 0-0 draw with Annagh would open the door for second-placed Warrenpoint, but they needn’t have worried. Barry Gray’s men suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Ards at Clandeboye Park with Adam Salley scoring the only goal in the 44th minute.

Warrenpoint must now switch their attentions to retaining second spot and a dig at the Promotion/Relegation Play-Off. With three games left to play, Gray’s men lead third-placed Dundela by six points.

The Duns kept themselves in contention with a 4-0 win over Ballyclare Comrades. Jonah Mitchell opened the scoring in the 27th minute, before William Faulkner scored a stunning overhead kick in the 52nd minute. Josh Stewart and Tony Kane completed the scoring.

At the other end of the table, Institute lost 3-1 to Harland and Wolff Welders. Jack Millar opened the scoring, only for strikes from Matthew Ferguson, Ronan Wilson and Michael McLellan to give the hosts the points.

Stute are three points clear of basement side Knockbreda, who play Newington at Solitude on Wednesday night.

Dergview versus Ballinamallard was postponed due to waterlogged pitch. It will now be played on Tuesday April 18.