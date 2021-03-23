Lowry fires stunner but Coleraine miss the chance to take bigger step towards top in Glenavon draw

Coleraine missed a glorious chance to really shake up the Danske Bank Premiership title race by dropping two points on a night when leaders Linfield slipped up at Ballymena United.

It could, however, have been worse for the Bannsiders, who needed an equaliser from Stephen Lowry to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw with Glenavon after Matthew Fitzpatrick’s opener.

While Oran Kearney’s men did close the gap on the Blues to seven points with two games in hand, they will be wondering just what might have happened had they produced a better performance.

The game was only 10 minutes old when Glenavon went close twice in quick succession.

Danny Purkis’ flick on was collected by Peter Campbell, who drove into the box and could have shot earlier than he did before bringing a fine save from Gareth Deane. The ball then broke to Conor McCloskey and his powerful effort from the edge of the box hit Coleraine skipper Stephen O’Donnell.

First-half injury-time brought the closest thing to a goal when Purkis met Campbell’s corner and Coleraine were relieved to see Jamie Glackin head off the line.

Glenavon did take the lead seven minutes into the second half and it was no more than they deserved.

McCloskey sent a cross into the box from deep on the right wing and, although Campbell appeared to miscontrol the ball, it ran perfectly for Fitzpatrick to net from close range for his third goal in as many games.

Coleraine manager Kearney reacted by first throwing on Eoin Bradley and then Ian Parkhill either side of the hour mark in an effort to rouse his team.

Minutes later, the Bannsiders went agonisingly close when Curtis Allen found himself in space on the right and chipped the ball into the box. Glackin, though, could only glance a header wide of the far post when a stronger contact may have at least hit the target.

Coleraine were beginning to turn the screw in their search for an equaliser, being denied by an offside flag on a couple of occasions before they finally levelled with 14 minutes to go — and the goal was worth the wait.

The ball dropped to Lowry 25 yards out and with one swing of his right foot he sent a stunning shot flying into the top left corner via the slightest of deflections.

Then, just as the game was about to enter injury-time, two corners at the other end almost brought a Coleraine winner, Parkhill seeing his header tipped over and fellow substitute James McLaughlin powering his header just wide with their last chance.