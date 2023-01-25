Lowry’s sizzler enhances Crues’ title credentials

Crusaders 2 Linfield 0

MIDFIELDER Philip Lowry last night bagged a goal of the season contender to harden Crusaders’ title chances at a bouncing Seaview.

The 33-year-old was making his 250th appearance in the famous red and black shirt and it was his blistering effort that sealed the deal and condemned Linfield to only their second defeat in 15 League outings.

It was a night of sheer drama on the Shore Road — and one that suggested Stephen Baxter’s team is in the Danske Bank Premiership title race for the long haul. It was their third win over the Blues this season.

Of course, it was also a blow to the reigning champions’ bid to retain their crown.

The impressive Jordan Forsythe shot the Crues into an early lead with his 50th goal for the club, but it was Lowry’s effort that sent the fans of the north Belfast side into raptures.

Baxter made two alterations to the team which ground out a scoreless draw with Larne at the weekend, drafting in striker Adam Lecky and Ross Clarke with Dean Ebbe and Declan Caddell dropping out.

David Healy, still seeing out a three-match ban after being dismissed in the Shield Final against Larne at the same venue last week, also made two changes to his team that swatted away the challenge of Ballymena United.

Joel Cooper returned from suspension, while Cameron Palmer was preferred to new boy Max Haygarth with Chris McKee dropping to the substitutes’ bench.

It was the Crues who had the first sniff at goal after only four minutes. Ross Clarke whipped in an inviting cross from the right, which was met by Lecky at the near post, but he couldn’t direct his header on target.

But they were in front two minutes later. Clarke again was the provider with a corner-kick from the right and this time Forsythe, totally unmarked, sent in a booming header that hit the net off the underside of the crossbar.

The Blues attempted to come back off the ropes with the in-form Eetu Vertainen surging through the middle before letting fly with a stinging 20-yard drive that fizzed just wide, much to the big Finnish striker’s disappointment — he beat the ground in frustration.

Neat and tidy on the ball, the Crues threatened with Clarke again drilling in a great delivery from the right that was flicked on by Chris Hegarty, but his defensive partner Daniel Larmour just couldn’t get his shot away cleanly.

Linfield had goalkeeper Chris Johns to thank for keeping them in touch just on the half-hour when he produced a magical reflex save to stop a thunderbolt from Lecky that was hurtling into the top corner.

The irrepressible Cooper then burst into action on the right flank, tricking his way past Jarlath O’Rourke before sending in a peach of a cross that was superbly dealt with by Hegarty.

Healy’s men suffered a blow five minutes before the interval when influential skipper Jamie Mulgrew — making his 707th appearance for the club — had to limp off with what appeared to be a calf injury.

Linfield came storming from the blocks after the restart and substitute McKee — on for Andy Clarke — rapped the base of the post with a low shot only to be flagged for offside.

The action quickly switched to the other end with Jude Winchester trying his luck with an audacious 30-yard drive that Johns capably dealt with.

But the Crues were out of sight just before the hour. Lecky’s pass teed up Lowry some 25 yards from goal and his blistering drive seared into the net, leaving Johns totally helpless.

Linfield should really have reduced the deficit on 70 minutes when Dan Finlayson made great strides on the right before picking out substitute Ethan Devine, whose scuffed shot was easily saved by Jonny Tuffey.

Going all out to salvage the game, Devine held his head in his hands on 74 minutes when he shamefully hoofed a McDaid cross over the top from only six yard out.

But the Crues shot-stopper had to be alert seconds later when another substitute, Robbie McDaid, produced a stunning volley that was saved at the base of the post by the former Northern Ireland goalkeeper.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Hegarty, Lowry, Lecky, Forsythe, O’Rourke, Winchester (Robinson 85), Larmour, Heatley, Clarke (Caddell 67).

Unused subs: Murphy, Weir, Owens, Thompson, Boyd.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Newberry, Shields, Cooper, M Clarke (McDaid 67), Finlayson, Mulgrew (Millar 40), Vertainen (Devine 67), A Clarke (McKee 46), Palmer.

Unused subs: Hall, Pepper, Quinn.

Referee: Lee Tavinder.

Man of the match: Lowry

Match rating: 8/10