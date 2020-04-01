'Loyalty is everything': David Jeffrey on continuing Ballymena journey as chairman hails boss

As revealed in Saturday's Belfast Telegraph, Jeffrey and his assistant Bryan McLoughlin have agreed three-year deals or, effectively, a two-year extension, taking them up to the 2022/23 season.

It's been a tough campaign for the Sky Blues, with the County Antrim Shield final producing a painful twist at the death, but United were still on course for Irish Cup success before the coronavirus brought the curtain down on football.

"Although this has been a challenging season, and too many weekends Bryan, I and the players have gone home unhappy, we also have to consider the journey we have been on the last four years," said the former Linfield boss.

"There will always be down days, but particularly at these times I have a simple saying 'look after those who look after you - loyalty is everything', and that is a two-way street.

"We have always said that we are here to serve, and will be here and want to be here as long as the club want us. We are extremely privileged and blessed to be Sky Blue."

Despite picking up just a single point from 10 league outings dating back to Boxing Day, chairman John Taggart indicated the club had no hesitation in retaining the management's team's services.

"What they have achieved to date has exceeded expectations and now we can look forward to further success in the years to come," he said.

"At a time where football has quite rightly taken a back seat, clubs nonetheless still must continue to meet financial obligations minus their usual sources of income. The strong financial footing that the club is currently in is in no small way attributable to the achievements of David and Bryan through their success over the last four years.

"Unprecedented successive top six Premiership finishes, three European ties, our first senior trophy (League Cup) in nearly 30 years and our highest league position in almost 40 years - it's not hard to see why we were keen to secure the services of two men who would otherwise certainly be sought after elsewhere."

Jeffrey's assistant McLoughlin added: "I'm delighted that we are extending our stay. We take a significantly high level of pride in our work, and this is a great club and a place to match that.

"We want to represent the good people of Ballymena and do the town proud - through good times and bad we've never had as much as a thought of going anywhere else.

"Obviously this season has been frustrating, but it's just one down part against four great years.

"This extension is a clear message from the club, and to have that boost publicly just rekindles that energy to get back into winning ways.

"This club endeavours to be the best in a very competitive league and we are delighted that they want us to stay and continue to lead it."