Luke Turner produces key moment as Cliftonville end their winless run at Ballymena Showgrounds

Luke Turner, with a goal and an assist for Ryan Curran, made it back-to-back victories for Cliftonville as they leapfrogged Ballymena United in an entertaining game at the Showgrounds.

It was Cliftonville’s first win here since April 2018 and a first defeat of the season for Ballymena, who had equalised in the first half through Jack Henderson.

Ballymena started the brighter and Jordan Gibson forced Nathan Gartside into the first save of the evening with a header from Mikey Place’s cross but it was Cliftonville who took the lead in the 18th minute.

Turner surged down the left and when his cross came in, Curran found himself unmarked at the near post and a cheeky back-heel left Sean O’Neill helpless. It was Curran’s third goal in as many matches.

That was the start of a dominant period for the visitors with three chances in the next five minutes. Turner was again the provider, making the extra man in the attack and this time he set up Rory Hale, whose shot was blocked,

The Cliftonville midfielder then superbly brought down a long pass and when he set up Curran, Scot Whiteside was in the way to stop another goal-bound effort and then a lovely one-two between Rory Hale and Curran forced O’Neill into a fine save.

Having weathered the storm, however, Ballymena equalised in the 36th minute. Picking up a clearance 25 yards out, Henderson, the only change in either line-up from their wins on Saturday, hit a sweet half-volley into the corner of the net.

The first-half entertainment wasn’t finished and from a Stephen Mallon cross, Ronan Hale’s header was cleared off the line by Conor Keeley, while at the other end there was a huge shout for a penalty when Turner appeared to pull down Place in the box but referee Andrew Davey, to the anger of the big home support, waved play on.

Ballymena went to a back four in the second half with Andy McGrory replacing Keeley and Cliftonville were forced into a early change as well when Mallon had to be helped off the pitch.

The end-to-end play continued with Paul McElroy missing a glorious chance to put Ballymena ahead as he failed to control Josh Kelly’s cross with the goal at his mercy and, a minute later Rory Hale’s header was saved under his crossbar by O’Neill.

The former Crusaders keeper then tipped over a Ronan Hale effort but it was Cliftonville’s pressure which told with the lead goal in the 68th minute. Substitute Jamie McDonagh’s cross from the right was missed by Ronan Hale but Turner was again the free man to blast the ball into the net.

A huge roar from the home stand greeted five minutes of stoppage time but the Reds held firm.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill; Whiteside, Keeley (McGrory 46), Nelson; Henderson; Place (Kane 84), McDaid, Kelly, McCullough; McElroy (Parkhouse 74), Gibson.

Subs not used: Williamson, Redman, Graham, Tipton.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside; Lowe, Addis, Coates, Turner; Gallagher, Doherty, Rory Hale (Gormley 75); Mallon (McDonagh 53), R Curran, Ronan Hale (Casey 85).

Subs not used: Talley, C Curran, Robinson, Moore.

Referee: Andrew Davey

Man of the match: Luke Turner (Cliftonville)

Match rating: 8/10