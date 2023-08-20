Lurgan strike helps Newry City striker Adam Salley beat the looming Monday blues

Not everyone looks forward to going to work on a Monday morning.

Adam Salley, however, will walk in to start his week with a swagger and a smile on his face.

It’s payback time for the Newry City striker, who now has the bragging rights over many of his colleagues at a Craigavon firm after scoring his first goal for the club in their 3-1 win over Glenavon

It hasn’t always been that way. As an ex-Portadown player, often he couldn’t win no matter what the result on Saturday.

“I’m local — I live literally a stone’s throw from Mourneview Park and I work with a lot of Glenavon fans,” revealed Salley, who joined from Ards in the summer.

“I was getting a bit of stick during the week so I can go in this week and give them a bit of stick finally. It was great to score here.

“I work at Hyster-Yale and there’s a mix of Portadown and Glenavon fans. I can go in now with my head held high.

“You know football fans, you get stick all the time.

“Even if you win and score, you get stick; if you get beat, you get stick. You can’t let that play on your mind. You’ve fans everywhere who will try to put you down.”

Salley’s flick on and Adam Carroll’s perfectly weighted touch set up Lorcan Forde to drive past Isaac Baird and shoot Newry into the lead after a fairly uninspiring opening 35 minutes of action in Lurgan.

Both teams made half-time changes in an attempt to impact the game and it was Newry substitute Jordan Mooney who made the biggest impression, with Salley the ultimate beneficiary three minutes after the break.

The teenage midfielder intercepted Peter Campbell’s wayward clearance from the left-back area before weaving his way through a couple of challenges and providing Salley with a straightforward finish after a quick one-two.

Campbell did get Glenavon back into the game with a firm far post header from Jack Malone’s free kick 12 minutes from time, but the momentum gained from that was killed off when Newry executed the perfect counter-attack, finished off by a cool finish from Brian Healy on 85 minutes.

“We got in good areas, but didn’t really create anything,” said frustrated Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton.

“Our final delivery or choice of pass wasn’t good enough.

“We were probably in their half more than they were in our half, but we’d no end product on it, which was frustrating and disappointing.

“When we did get the goal to make it 2-1, I thought it should lift us and give us a bit of energy and get us going, but unfortunately then we had a set-piece, they clear the ball and they’re sprinting out and, unfortunately, we’re not and they get through and score the third goal.”

GLENAVON: Brown, Snoddy (Doran 77), Baird, Birney, Wallace, Mulvenna (Nesbitt 77), Garrett (Malone 46), Teggart (Rogers 63), McCloskey (Henderson 63), Prendergast, Campbell.

Unused subs: Kerr, Mooney.

NEWRY CITY: Maguire, King, Martin, McKeown, N Healy, Forde, Bagnall (Mooney 46), Owens, Carroll (P McGovern 88), C O’Connor (B Healy 71), Salley (Newell 71).

Unused subs: Murphy, M. O’Connor, Poynton.

Referee: Keith Kennedy (Lisburn)

Man of the Match: Lorcan Forde

Match rating: 5/10