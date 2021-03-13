Lynch eyes glory after extending Larne deal

Manager Tiernan Lynch says he wants to be part of the Larne success story for the foreseeable future after signing a new one-year deal at Inver Park.

Lynch, who took over at Larne in May 2017, will make it five years at the helm after agreeing a deal until the end of the 2021-22 season, with the option of one-year rolling contracts beyond that.

Under Lynch's stewardship and with the backing of Kenny Bruce, Larne have experienced one of the most successful eras in the club's history, returning to the top flight by winning the Championship in 2019 and then ending their 33-year wait for a senior trophy by claiming the County Antrim Shield last year.

The club have also begun the transition into a full-time set-up under Lynch, and chairman Gareth Clements was quick to ensure the manager would continue to oversee that going forward.

"I have had great support since I came to the club," commented Lynch on his new contract.

"It was clear the supporters at Larne saw what we were trying to do with a style of football from day one, even in the early days when things were more challenging.

"With the support of Kenny, we have been able to make the vision of full-time football a reality and I think the club will reap the benefits for years to come.

"Myself and the coaching staff have enjoyed some memorable moments in our three and a half years here so far and we are working night and day to add some more to that list.

"We are all counting down the days until the fans are back inside Inver Park and be our 12th man."