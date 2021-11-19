Lyndon Kane keeps his cool to help Coleraine leapfrog Larne into second

Coleraine 3 Larne 1

Kane is able: Rodney Brown (right) congratulates Lyndon Kane after the latter netted a spot-kick for Coleraine

Coleraine leapfrogged Larne into second spot in the Danske Bank Premiership table after a 3-1 win at The Showgrounds.

Oran Kearney’s men hit the front through Jamie Glackin’s instinctive finish but both sides then hit the back of the net before the break with Ben Doherty and Conor McKendry scoring against their former employers.

The job was completed for the Bannsiders before the hour mark when Lyndon Kane rifled home a spot-kick after Kofi Balmer fouled Matthew Shevlin inside the box.

In front of a packed crowd, it was the visitors who threatened first when Graham Kelly’s dangerous ball was picked up by Doherty at the back post but he arrowed wide from just 12 yards.

At the other end, Coleraine boss Kearney gave a first start to 17-year-old Patrick Kelly and his attempt was deflected inches wide from distance.

However, the deadlock was broken on 25 minutes when Balmer and Fuad Sule failed to clear their lines and Glackin was in the right place to punish the visitors with an emphatic finish.

That advantage lasted only 10 minutes as Larne drew level when a crisp pass from Mark Randall released Doherty inside the box. The ex-Coleraine hero netted against his former employers yet again with a clever turn and finish.

Doherty’s switch to Inver Park saw McKendry move in the other direction and he also had his say on 42 minutes. The winger picked up possession from Kelly’s lay-off and hit a strike that deflected off Cian Bolger, which left Rohan Ferguson with no chance between the sticks.

In a pulsating first half, Tiernan Lynch’s side should have equalised right on the half-time whistle when Tomas Cosgrove’s cross found Davy McDaid unmarked inside the box.

The 30-year-old looked destined to find the net but he could only poke his effort straight into the arms of Gareth Deane.

The home support almost had further joy just two minutes into the second half as the lively Kelly held off the challenge of Sule and fired a strike straight down the throat of Ferguson.

On 58 minutes, the Bannsiders were awarded a free-kick after a poor back-pass from Sule was picked up by the energetic Shevlin.

The striker had the vision to pick out Josh Carson and just when it looked like the midfielder was going to shoot, he was upended by Balmer, leaving referee Shane Andrews with no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

The penalty was taken by full-back Kane, who expertly converted from 12 yards via the post for his first goal since February.

Lynch brought on attacking intent with Ronan Hale, Andrew Scott and Lee Lynch entering the field of play but they almost fell further behind when Carson’s strike from the edge of the box left the crossbar shaking.

On 73 minutes, Larne threatened the Coleraine goal as two substitutes combined when Lynch’s cross was met by Hale at the back post but his acrobatic effort sailed wide.

The Bannsiders will feel they should have completed the job on 75 minutes as the industrious Stephen Lowry fed the ball into Glackin. The Omagh man picked out Kelly and just when it looked like he would net a memorable goal, he was denied by Ferguson.

Larne’s efforts to set up a grandstand finish proved to be in vain as Deane made a vital stop to deny McDaid from close range, before John Herron’s header sailed harmlessly over.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, Brown, McKendry (Wilson 67), Lowry, Carson, O’Donnell, Glackin (Jarvis 88), Traynor, Kelly (Friel 90), Shevlin (Bradley 90)

Subs not used: Henderson, Mullan, Parkhill.

LARNE: Ferguson, Balmer, Kelly (Jarvis 77), Sule (Hughes 67), Herron, Nasseri (Hale 60), Randall (Lynch 60), McDaid, Doherty (Scott 60), Bolger, Cosgrove.

Subs not used: Argyrides, Watson.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the match: Josh Carson

Match rating: 7/10