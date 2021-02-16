Lyndon Kane seals derby delight with first Coleraine league goal since 2015 to down Ballymena United

Ballymena United 0-1 Coleraine

Coleraine moved level on points with third-placed Crusaders as a tremendous strike from Lyndon Kane sealed an A26 derby success against Ballymena United.

The Bannsiders took their unbeaten run to nine games as the skipper for the evening rifled home his first league goal since 2015 – it was well worth the wait!

After a goalless first half – which saw Ballymena have a strong penalty appeal turned away and the Bannsiders having a goal ruled out for handball – the deadlock was broken in fine style on 62 minutes as Kane’s left footed effort hit the back of the net.

There would then be late controversy on Warden Street as home stopper Jordan Williamson was dismissed for an out of control tackle on Coleraine substitute Stewart Nixon.

It had been a lively start as Ballymena attacker Shay McCartan went to ground inside the box after just two minutes but referee Tony Clarke adjudged that there was no foul by Gareth McConaghie.

On nine minutes, the visitors thought they had taken the lead as neat play across the box resulted in James McLaughlin’s strike deflecting in off Curtis Allen. Just when the attacker thought he had made the breakthrough, he would be penalised for putting the ball in via his hand.

Just after the half hour mark, David Jeffrey’s side almost took the lead through January recruit Conor Keeley but his header was cleared off the line by Kane, with the same player blazing over the rebound. At the other end, full-back Aaron Traynor would try his luck from distance but his strike failed to test Jordan Williamson.

Coleraine goalkeeper Gareth Deane was recalled into the starting line-up and he was alert to deny a well driven drive from Shay McCartan as the former Northern Ireland international showed good skill to present an opening.

In a first-half of very little clear cut chances, Coleraine would have the final say before the whistle as Jamie Glackin ran forward and released McLaughlin but his effort sailed harmlessly over the crossbar.

Just three minutes into the second-half Coleraine had a second goal disallowed as McLaughlin was deemed to have fouled Williamson when heading the ball into the back of the net.

On 58 minutes, Oran Kearney’s men would carve out another half chance as McLaughlin played the ball out to Kane and his cross was steered wide by the aforementioned marksman.

The visitors were sensing an opener and it duly arrived on 62 minutes as Ballymena failed to clear their lines from a throw-in and Kane hit an unstoppable effort into the back of the net.

The hosts brought on Ryan Waide, James Knowles and Joe McCready in a bid to get back into the game and it would be the latter who would threaten as his strike was straight down the throat of Deane.

Then came the late drama as the hosts were reduced to ten men in added time as goalkeeper Williamson was dismissed for a lunging tackle on Nixon.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, T. Kane (Knowles 81), Redman, McElroy, McCartan, McGrory (Waide 63), Hume, Ervin, Keeley, Kelly, Wylie (McCready 75).

Subs Not Used: Glendinning (GK), Keenan, Graham, Beattie.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, Canning, Lowry, McLaughlin (Wilson 76), Carson, McConaghie, Tweed, Glackin, Traynor, Allen (Nixon 57).

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), Douglas, Jarvis, Beverland, Brennan.

Referee: Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey)

Match Rating: 5/10

Man of the Match: Lyndon Kane