Mad dash from Irish Cup final to hospital capped off an emotional week for new father Waterworth

Veteran discusses his daughter Mia, the drama of the final and bringing his Windsor Park stay to a close

Andy Waterworth has opened up on an emotional and extraordinary end to his Linfield career, leaving the Irish Cup final to become a first-time dad and his pride in departing Windsor Park on a high.

Since signing from Glentoran in 2013, Waterworth has become a Linfield great, scoring two hat-tricks in the space of a week to win the title and Irish Cup in 2017 and being an influential figure during David Healy’s hugely successful reign.

With the Blues going full-time and the 35-year-old keen to develop his coaching, the striker is moving on after tomorrow’s final game of the season at Cliftonville, with Glenavon his likely destination.

He does so with another double in the bag from this term and memories that will last a lifetime, not least having to make a quick exit from Mourneview Park last Friday before kick-off in the Irish Cup final against Larne after receiving a call from wife Lisa to say their baby daughter Mia Faith was on the way.

Waterworth admitted with Lisa in labour he was keeping an eye on social media to see how the Blues were doing in the final.

It was some night for the ex-Hamilton forward with his little girl’s arrival and Linfield winning 2-1 versus Larne before going on to clinch the league championship at Coleraine on Tuesday.

“It’s been unbelievable. People have said to me you’ll never experience anything like it, and it’s so true,” said Waterworth.

“Ken Greer (former Linfield secretary) actually said something to me which was a great thing: ‘In 2017 you scored a hat-trick in the Irish Cup final and in 2021 you have a baby daughter. You’re Irish Cup magic’.

“That meant a lot. When Lisa was in labour I was still refreshing my Twitter to see how we were doing. I was nervous about it.

Blue boys: Andy Waterworth celebrates with Linfield kit manager Gary Eccles at Coleraine

“Last Friday night when I heard the news (about Mia Faith being on the way) I wouldn’t say I panicked but I had brain freeze. I actually said to the gaffer (David Healy) I might be back for the second half and he looked at me and said, ‘Andy, you’ll not be back’.

“I realised very quickly when I got to the hospital I wouldn’t be back! I knew I wasn’t starting (in the Irish Cup final) so I wasn’t one of the most important ones in the squad.

“Some things are more important than football and that was certainly the case with my wife and now we have a wee daughter and that is where my priorities lay and it puts things into perspective.

“At the end of the day, I’ve dedicated everything to football but some things are more important.

“I was confident we were going to win on Friday. We had a point to prove after being battered (by Larne) the week before because of the defeat. There was a real steeliness about the squad.

“I can honestly say it is the best changing room I’ve ever played in. They aren’t just my team-mates, but my friends for life.

“Even after the match I had loads of missed calls from my team-mates and I knew they couldn’t fully celebrate until they had good news from myself and that just shows you how close I am to them.

“Fair play, Larne players texted me and even on Tuesday night, there wasn’t one Coleraine representative who didn’t shake my hand or congratulate me - they are a classy club and I’m so proud to be a part of this league.”

As he prepares to say farewell, could things have gone any better at Linfield where he is the club’s top scorer in Europe and a serial trophy winner?

“If you ask someone at Linfield they will probably say yes! They always want more,” said Waterworth with a smile.

“I came to this club to win big trophies and add to the illustrious history. I was nervous the first couple of years when we didn’t win trophies and there was a rebuild on.

“You certainly feel pressure when you play for this club and you feel it’s your duty to keep them at the top and I definitely felt that over the years. It’s a nice place to be and I wanted that and I have certainly felt that.

“On Tuesday night the gaffer looked at me and thanked me and the baton has now been handed over to someone else. What a great opportunity and what a great club to play for.

“I can remember the conversation when I came to the club, people were saying when I went to Linfield I’d end up on the bench or in the reserves but I sort of feel now it’s mission accomplished for me.

“I wanted to leave Linfield at the top, I wanted to be a part of the team at the top and I feel like I’ve done that. Winning the title and the double is great, not just for myself but for everybody involved with the club.

“This year has felt like two seasons with Covid and everything; playing Saturday/Tuesday every week - I’m just delighted.

“I told (kit manager) Gary Eccles I wanted to add to the illustrious history of this club and I’ve done that. Now it’s up to someone else to take it forward.”