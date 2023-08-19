Man arrested for breaching NI football banning order – less than a month after it is issued

A soccer fan who threw a water balloon at opposing fans has been arrested for breaching a football banning order - less than a month after it was imposed.

Police said a 21-year-old was arrested on Friday evening at a football match in Ballymena on suspicion of failing to comply with a banning order.

Jay Thompson was handed the order, banning him from attending any football match for the next three years, on July 27 at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Thompson was also ordered to complete 120 hours of community service.

A PSNI spokesman said on Saturday: “A 21-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening, Friday, on breach of a football banning order at a match held in Ballymena.

“The man, who was arrested on suspicion of three counts for failure to comply with a banning order, was subsequently bailed pending further police enquiries.

“Police will continue to work with local football clubs, fan groups, Northern Ireland Football League and the Irish Football Association to address any criminal activity linked to people attending football matches.”

The match, at the Ballymena Showgrounds, was won by Linfield. Chris McKee scored the only goal in the 82nd minute to seal the Blues' third win in a row.

Sentencing Thompson last month, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant the banning order was designed to “send out a clear message…it’s as much a deterrence to others as it is a punishment to you.

“If anyone reads about this in the media, they should be under no illusion that if anyone appears in this court for something similar, they can readily expect a football banning order.”

Thompson, from Braeside Grove in east Belfast, had earlier admitted throwing an article on the night Larne were crowned Premiership champions on April 21, as well as an offence of disorderly behaviour on the Inver Road in Larne.

A prosecutor had outlined that during the match between Larne and Linfield, police “saw the defendant shouting and screaming,” calling a female a “slut at the top of his voice.”

“The defendant has then also thrown a water balloon into the opposition team’s supporters and he was captured on police mobile evidence camera continuing to shout and behave in a disorderly manner,” she told the court at the time.

At the final whistle officers waited by the exit to stop Thompson but he tried to run off. He was detained a short distance away and he refused to allow officer to put him in handcuffs.

During interviews Thompson made “multiple admissions” to throwing the water balloon.

Defence counsel Richard McClean said that Thompson himself described his behaviour as “disgusting.”

“It was childish, foolish and stupid,” said the barrister at the time, adding that Thompson “didn’t take the water balloon to the game, he said it was brought by a friend.”

District Judge Broderick highlighted that according to the pre-sentence report, Thompson told a probation officer he had filled the balloon at the football ground toilets “so it’s not totally spontaneous.”

Imposing the banning order and community service order “as a direct alternative to custody,” the judge said he hoped the sentences “will act as a clear deterrence to other like-minded football fans.”

It was indicated, however, that the banning order would be appealed to the County Court.