Manager Niall Currie salutes Portadown spirit after draw with Ballymena United

Ballymena United 0 Portadown 0

Niall Currie was proud of the way his Portadown players performed at the Ballymena Showgrounds on Saturday

It remains mission improbable for Portadown in their efforts to escape automatic relegation from the Danske Bank Premiership but at least they appear to be moving in the right direction.

A first away point of the season was the least they deserved from an encouraging performance at the Ballymena Showgrounds, and boss Niall Currie can head to Solitude tomorrow night knowing anything they can get against Cliftonville will be a bonus.

“It’s a free hit for the players but all I’m looking for is a level of consistency, and if we get the same level of performance as we had today then I’ll have no complaints,” said Currie. “They are the (joint) league leaders but it doesn’t mean you can’t win, you can’t get something from the game, and we have to go there and believe it.

“Today was as good as we have been in a while and to put that level of performance in on the back of a tough run of games is a credit to the players. I thought we were desperately unlucky.”

Alberto Balde, who was at the centre of the administrative error when the Ports lost the points for their only away ‘win’ of the campaign, missed the best chance, shooting wildly over from inside the box, while Luke Wilson, their most impressive performer, had a header cleared off the line.

By contrast, Ballymena offered nothing in attack, much to the frustration of their fans who, after a scoreless draw against Newry, were expecting them to get back to winning ways in the Premiership after their Irish Cup victory seven days earlier.

They had won seven of their previous nine at the Showgrounds, including against Coleraine, Cliftonville and Glentoran, but they were fortunate to end up with a draw.

“I’m bitterly disappointed, we didn’t play anywhere near the standards that we set,” said boss David Jeffrey.

BALLYMENA UTD: Williamson, Whiteside, Wilson, Redman, Place (McGrory 78), Kelly, Henderson, Graham, McCullough (Nelson 59), Waide (Kane 88), McDaid (Gibson 78).

Unused subs: O’Neill, Tipton, Farquhar.

PORTADOWN: Mastny, Rodgers, McNally (Walker 83), McKeown, Balde, Wilson (Teggart 74), McCawl, Archer, Jordan (Russell 67), McElroy (O’Sullivan 74), Friel.

Unused subs: Barr, Stedman, Igiehon.

Referee: Gareth Stewart

Man of the match: Luke Wilson

Match rating: 4/10